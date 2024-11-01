Roald Dahl favourite takes centre stage in first Christmas 2024 advert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An iconic Roald Dahl character takes centre stage in the first supermarket Christmas advert of the year, released by Sainsbury’s.

The BFG, the 24-foot-tall friendly giant known for being part of Dahl’s mystical world of children’s books since 1982, features in the advert as he befriends a real-life Sainsbury’s employee, and together, they embark on a festive mission.

At the beginning of the advert, the BFG is in his secret cave surrounded by rows of dream jam jars. At his table is a knobbly, black-and-white striped snozzcumber, which readers will remember from the beloved original book.

He turns to the camera and asks, “Hey Sainsbury’s, how can we make this Christmas a bit more… phizz-whizzing?”

In the next shot, a towering figure wearing a black cloak emerges in the Sainsbury’s car park, where Sophie is working.

“BFG!” exclaims Sophie, as the BFG crouches down to speak to her. “I hear you need our help”. The BFG stretches out his enormous fingers to pick her up on his palm, and replies, “As a matter of fact, I does”.

The pair then fly away on a journey in search of great tasting food, sourcing fresh produce from Sainsbury’s suppliers, such as stilton cheese, brussels sprouts and salmon.

The camera pans out to reveal the dining table in the BFG’s dream cave overflowing with a delicious-looking spread from Sainsbury’s festive range. The BFG then picks up all the food inside the tablecloth and donates it to a big family for Christmas.

open image in gallery The BFG appears in the Sainsbury’s car park ( Sainsbury’s )

Stephen Fry’s voice closes the advert as he says, “Want to go big this Christmas? Ask Sainsbury’s. Good Food for all of us”.

The storyline mirrors the initial premise of the original BFG plot, which sees an orphaned girl befriend a benevolent giant who takes her to Giant Country. The pair join forces to stop the human-eating giants from destroying the world. Unlike others of his kind, the BFG refuses to hurt humans.

This year’s advert marks an improvement from last year’s advert that saw Sainsbury’s customers – including Rick Astley – imagine Father Christmas’s very own festive banquet using produce from the retailer.

Emma Bisley, Head of Campaigns at Sainsbury’s said that collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Company for the 2024 advert was a “remarkable opportunity” for the retailer to channel the nostalgia and heartwarming spirit that the BFG character embodies.

open image in gallery The BFG and Sophie go on a mission to source tasty food for a festive banquet ( Sainsbury’s )

“The BFG is one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved and enduring stories, regularly featuring in the top 10 most popular children’s stories in the UK. With over 21 million copies sold worldwide and translated into 49 languages, it continues to capture the imaginations of generations globally,” said Bisley.

Natalie Hopkins, Director of Global Product and Partnerships at the Roald Dahl Story Company, said: “By collaborating with Sainsbury’s to bring Roald Dahl’s beloved BFG to life in a new story, we hope the nation is as captivated as we are to see two old friends back together this Christmas.”