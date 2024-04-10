Sam Taylor-Johnson speaks out about her 23-year age gap with husband Aaron

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Taylor-Johnson has addressed comments about her 23-year age gap with her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 57-year-old director spoke candidly about her relationship with her 33-year-old husband in a recent interview with The Guardian. During the conversation, she was asked if the age gap between her and Aaron ever becomes apparent when they make culture references or discuss their interests.

According to Sam, the couple’s age gap “never” comes up in conversation and she hit back at criticism they’ve faced for their age difference.

“I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us because I guess people will always,” she said.

Sam emphasised that she and her husband aren’t concerned about their age difference, adding: “We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

Sam and Aaron officially tied the knot in 2012, three years after they started dating. Before their wedding, they welcomed two daughters: Wylda, 14, and Romy, 12. Sam and her ex-husband, Jay Jopling, also share two daughters: Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 19.

Speaking to The Guardian, she acknowledged how long she’s been with Aaron, explaining they’ve been dating for 14 years and married for 12. She also pointed out that this relationship is longer than her one with Jopling, who she was married to for 11 years.

“So, if you think of it in that way, then the age gap doesn’t really make any difference,” she said.

Her comments about her relationship come weeks after her husband seemingly addressed their age gap. During an interview with Rolling Stone UK, he appeared to refer to the tabloid frenzy surrounding his relationship, as he discussed being judged for doing things at certain ages.

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me,” the Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging star said.

During her interview with The Guardian, the director of Back to Black – a new Amy Winehouse biopic – also hit back at some of the criticism she’s faced from people online. “They’re abusive about anything.” However, according to Sam, she doesn’t avoid social media.

“Because it’s just there, but it doesn’t mean anything. It is just people upset with their own sadness; with misgivings about their own life,” she said.

Sam also noted she and her husband have had different fanbases throughout their careers. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey director said that she only likes to be recognised by the public when out with her children, since she can then tell fans about her life beyond parenting.

“I’m not just a mum. I am actually important in the world, so you can actually help me by putting your socks on,” she explained.

She then quipped that her husband’s fans are “obvious”, joking that he’s loved by a lot of teenage girls. “And every so often a diehard, big-bearded Marvel fan,” she added, referring to his roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kraven the Hunter, which are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.