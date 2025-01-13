Sam Thompson addresses Zara McDermott ‘split’ for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Thompson has addressed his “split” from Zara McDermott for the first time, revealing he’s had a “tough month”.

It was reported earlier this month that I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Sam and former Love Island and Strictly contestant McDermott had broken up after five years together.

News of their alleged split arrives after they reportedly had relationship “crisis talks” following a row at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards in June.

Fans of the pair have been scouring their Instagram pages to find any hints as to the fate of their relationship – with the biggest clue arriving on Thompson’s sister Louise’s social media pages.

But confirmation has now arrived in the form of Thompson himself during an appearance on the podcast he co-hosts with Strictly star Pete Wicks.

On the latest episode of Staying Relevant, Wicks braced the subject of Thompson’s alleged split from McDermott, asking: “What’s been going on?”

Here, Thompson, replying to the split in the past tense, replied: “It was tough. It’s been a tough month. A real tough month.”

Sam and McDermott’s possible break up arrives after the former described the BBC documentary host as his “soulmate” in a birthday message shared online.

He wrote: “I’m afraid you’re stuck with me forever. Happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow have I missed you over the past month! Here’s to another amazing year with you.”

open image in gallery Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott were together for five years ( Instagram )

The pair began dating in 2019 after Sam messaged McDermott on Instagram. They briefly separated the following year when McDermott admitted she had cheated on Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity but confirmed they were back together just months later.

After their alleged argument in June, Thompson was seen being comforted by his best friend Pete Wicks after breaking down in tears.

A source attributed their alleged split to growing apart due to work commitments, telling MailOnline: “Zara and Sam’s relationship just never had felt like it was heading for the long haul. They were delaying the inevitable for several months as they had drifted apart and their lives had become very different.”

The Independent has contacted Thompson and McDermott for comment.

open image in gallery Sam Thompson opened up about ‘tough month’ ( Hits Radio )

Early into the new year, Thompson’s sister, Made in Chelsea star Louise, shared a post about a “bury and burn ritual” she carried out in her garden after what she described as “one of the best and worst years” of her life.

Under the post, one of her followers, expressing concern that Louise might no longer be friends with Zara should she split from her brother, wrote: “Hope you don’t just drop Zara.”

Louise, who lives next door to the couple, liked this comment, which fans are taking as proof that the reports are true.

One fan replied: “Liking this comment has basically confirmed the split for us all!!”