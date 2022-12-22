Samuel L Jackson caught liking porn on Twitter as fans remind him likes are public

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samuel L Jackson was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, but not because it was his 74th birthday.

The Pulp Fiction actor left fans shocked when they discovered Jackson had “liked” multiple sexually explicit videos on his verified Twitter account, which has 9.1m followers.

Jackson’s name began trending on Twitter as users tried warning the actor that his Twitter likes are public. Some of the clips included a man masturbating, and men and women having sex.

“NOOOOOO @SamuelLJackson YOUR LIKES ARE PUBLIC!!!!!” one person tweeted.

“hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them,” another user tweeted at the actor.

It appears that Jackson caught wind that his NSFW Twitter likes were available for everyone to see, and the pornographic tweets have since been unliked.

“i was wondering why samuel l jackson is trending then i saw why,” said one fan.

Despite the mishap, many people defended Samuel L Jackson and claimed the 74-year-old has a right to be liking certain NSFW tweets as an adult.

“if you see Samuel L Jackson liking porn tweets on his twitter account, simply mind your own business,” said one user, while another person tweeted: “Y’all had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!”

The Twitter-likes faux pas also prompted people to reference Jackson’s interview with Wired magazine in 2017, in which he confessed to being a fan of hentai – a type of Japanese anime or manga that is overly sexualised or pornographic.

One of the top questions asked by Google was, “Does Samuel L Jackson like anime?” to which Jackson replied, “Yes I do,” before adding: “And hentai too!”

“Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now,” one person tweeted, along with a clip from the Wired interview.

Samuel L Jackson celebrated his 74th birthday this week,on 21 December, with a cake onstage after his performance of The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

During the show’s curtain call on Wednesday evening, Reverend Al Sharpton surprised Jackson with the birthday cake. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jackson’s wife, is also directing the play. The couple have been married since 1980.

The Independent has contacted Samuel L Jackson for comment.