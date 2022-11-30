Sandqvist’s well designed bags would make the best Christmas gifts

When it comes to a new bag, backpack, or accessory, the main priority is its design. And if there’s one brand that is known who prioritises this, it is of course Sandqvist. If you’re yet to be acquainted with the Scandinavian brand, it was founded in 2004 by three friends who were on a mission to make a difference and create something long-lasting and versatile.

When it comes to its bags and backpacks, they can be used for everything from rambles in the hills to commutes in the city and the brand combines high functionality with minimalist design. It also pays close attention to everything being carefully produced and made from environmentally friendly materials.

The inspiration for the products comes from the nordic landscapes, and each one is consistent in both colour and design. Owing to the brand’s designs being so well thought out, they make the perfect gifts too.

So whether you’re buying for your eco-conscious friend or a lover of the great outdoors, read on for our carefully curated edit of the best Sandqvist pieces – each one would make someone very happy on Christmas morning and beyond.

Sandqvist Bernt Green: £145, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: Highly-functional backpack

When it comes to Christmas gifting, you can’t go wrong with this design from Sandqvist. It is the brand’s bestseller, and it serves as a stylish and practical backpack, making it a reliable choice for everything from commutes to adventures. It’s stylish, but also has sustainable credentials to boot.

Sandqvist Ruben 2.0: £165, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: For your eco-conscious friend

If you’re at a loss for what to buy your ethically-minded loved one, the Ruben 2.0 is made from recycled polyester and has a waterproof coating. It features a 15in laptop compartment, reflective details, and a sleek design, all of which work to make it a great everyday backpack.

(Sandqvist)

Best: Stylish shoulder bag

Who’s not going to love unwrapping this shoulder bag on Christmas morning? Despite being small, it will have enough space for all of their essentials, and it is a lovely accessory to finish off an outfit. Once again, this is made from recycled materials.

Sandqvist Fred Wallet: £35, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: Gift for under £40

Few gifts are more well-received than a high-quality wallet, and this one from Sandqvist is the perfect option. Sleek and stylish, it has enough space for five cards and is a lovely choice if you’re looking for a gift that’ll costs less than £40.

Sandqvist Creek Hike: £155, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: For the outdoorsy type

When it comes to buying a gift for someone who loves hiking in the great outdoors, this is a super stylish option that your giftee will gladly receive. It’s made from water-resistant recycled nylon, so they won’t need to worry if they get caught in a sudden downpour. Better still, it can also carry a 16in laptop, so it can be used in the city, as well as in nature.

Sandqvist Agnes Beige: £179, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: Tote bag

In terms of bags, there are few designs that a person needs more than a reliable tote that can hold all of their essentials and more. And this classic and stylish design is timeless and will go with every outfit. Better still, it’s made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, so it’ll also appeal to their eco-conscious ethos.

Sandqvist Klippan Blanket: £135, Sandqvist.co.uk

(Sandqvist)

Best: Homeware gift

Sandqvist doesn’t just specialise in high-quality bags, it also has an impressive selection of homeware pieces. Case in point, this blanket. It’s been made from wool and has a timeless design – the pattern is an abstract illustration of Sweden’s national rivers: Torne Älv, Kalixälven, Pite Älv and Vindelälven. It really is the perfect addition to any household.

