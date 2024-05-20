Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker has been showing off her unique outfits while shooting the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate that the show is currently in production and filming their third season with a caption that read: “@justlikethatmax Day Six EXTERIOR NYC X, SJ.”

In her photo, Parker was wearing a bonnet style hat with a gingham print designed by Maryam Keyhani, who calls the hat a “cloud hat.” The hat was paired with scandals from Dr Scholls and a vintage dress.

After posting, many people took to the comments to question one specific aspect of the outfit, her oversized, puffy hat.

“I had this Strawberry Shortcake doll back in the 80s,” one commenter joked.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Love the Scholl’s, but that hat looks like a balled up picnic blanket!”

“The multi-purpose picnic blanket hat,” a third commenter wrote.

Other commenters couldn’t get over how much they loved Parker’s shoes.

“OMG! Dr Scholls!! Finally something we can relate to in footwear!!!” one comment read while another wrote: “Omg hi hi !!!!! So glad you’re still rocking your Dr Scholl’s original sandals!”

“And just like that, Dr Scholl’s have a sales spike,” a third commenter joked.

This isn’t the first time the Hocus Pocus actress has gained attention for her unique fashion.

When the actress attended the 2024 Met Gala, she also opted for a statement headpiece in her outfit designed by British designer Richard Quinn.

Her gown was a nude color that widened into a dome around her waist like a bird cage, with lace details all across the dress.

The outfit was completed with a headpiece with the same golden nude color as the dress, which angled down to almost cover one side of her face.

In an interview with Vogue, Parker admitted some of the practical downfalls that came with trying to wear an outfit that fits the theme.

( Getty Images )

“[I had] to sit on the floor of a car the entire ride uptown, literally on the ground, with Hamish Bowles beside me sitting properly in a seat. That is a great memory. First of all because it was with Hamish which was so special,” she told the outlet.

“But also because it was just the perfect example and illustration of the lengths you go to when the Met matters to you, and what you do to try to get it right and not disturb any of the details that have been [planned for] months—protecting every ribbon, every detail, every flounce, all of the architecture of a headpiece, and so on.”

Back in October 2023, Parker also made a fashion statement when she showed up to the New York City Ballet Gala wearing two completely different shoes. The shoes were paired with an off-the-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera. The shoes, which are sold out and come from Parker’s own SJP collection, are meant to be worn mismatched.

Before heading to the gala, Parker showed off her outfit on her Instagram page. “Everything was beautiful at the ballet X, SJ,” she captioned the photo.

To show the shoes at least slightly went together, they both had the same diamond buckle on the front, with one shoe being black and the other purple.

At the time, many fans of Parker’s hit television guessed her idea for mismatched shoes came from an episode of the Sex and the City series when her character, Carrie Bradshaw, wore a metallic red Christian Louboutin sandal on her right foot and a teal color on the other in season three, episode 13 of the hit series.