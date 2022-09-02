Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Michelle Gellar called Howard Stern out, more than two decades later, after he claimed that her marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr wouldn’t last.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old actor shared a throwback photo from her wedding in Mexico on Instagram. She kept the caption short and sweet by writing the number 20, to represent how many years that she and Prinze have been married.

She also went to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of Prinze’s interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2001, one year before he married Gellar. The screenshot showed that Stern had asked: “So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know it won’t last?”

In response, the She’s All That star said: “Oh, absolutely it will last!” However, after questioning the actor even more, Stern made “a bet” with him.

“I wanna make a written bet with you. In about 10 years, you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money,’” he said, before Prinze agreed to the deal.

On her now-expired Instagram Story, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote: @sternshow What do you think?!?, followed with: “I think you owe us.”

Prinze then re-shared his wife’s post to his own Instagram Story, writing: “She will not forget,” along with two laughing face emojis.

(@realfreddieprinze/Instagram)

In the 2001 interview, Stern told Prinze that he was a bit too young to get married and that his life would be much different in his thirties.

“You think you’re gonna know how you feel at 35,” he said. “You’re gonna be a completely different man.” In response, the Scooby-Doo star noted that Gellar would be a “completely different woman,” as well, which was “alright”.

Prinze and Gellar officially tied the knot in 2002, and they now share two children, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 10. Regarding how their relationship first started, Prinze told Us Weekly in 2020 that he got closer to his now-wife while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997.

“We just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything,” he said. “Because she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.”