Sarah Silverman has defended herself after revealing that she and her boyfriend Rory Albanese share the same toothbrush.

The comedian, 51, addressed the couple’s hygiene habits during an appearance on The View, where she told the hosts that she’s “never shared a toothbrush with another person” in her life, but that, “for some reason,” it’s different with Albanese.

“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life,” she said. “And for some reason, with Rory we have never not used the same toothbrush.”

The admission prompted disgust from many of The View hosts, with Joy Behar immediately responding: “Ew, really? That’s disgusting.”

However, Silverman then defended herself, with the comedian asking why the couple’s choice to share a toothbrush is “so gross”.

“Everyone’s saying that’s so gross. Let me ask you something,” Silverman continued, before asking the talk-show hosts. “Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee.”

The response was met with both laughter and grimaces from The View hosts, with Sarah Haines acknowledging that Silverman “has a point”.

However, Behar added that “not everyone does that either”.

“Yeah, but you’re going in there, in the gums and everything,” Behar continued. “It’s disgusting.”

In response, Silverman confirmed that “yeah, you’re going in there with the gums,” to which Behar added: “It’s gross, don’t do it anymore.”

The various opinions on the matter prompted Sunny Hostin to acknowledge that it’s a “hot topic”.

While some of the other co-hosts were open to Silverman’s habit, Behar suggested that the comedian will regret sharing her toothbrush with Albanese if the pair ever break up.

“If you break up with a guy, you’re going to be like, blech, did I do that with him?” Behar claimed. “You’ll see.”

However, Whoopi Goldberg shared her support for Silverman, with The View host telling the comedian to “do what you want in your house”.

The advice was met with approval from Silverman, who responded: “My body, my choice.”

On Twitter, the revelation also divided fans, with some sharing their disgust over Silverman’s admission, while others applauded her for her response to the criticism.

“OMG, her response to Joy about sharing a toothbrush with her significant other was stellar. ‘We kiss each other where we pee!’ The shock on the faces of the others - fantastic! Well done,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I didn’t realise it was a big deal until I saw the reactions when Sarah Silverman mentioned she and her partner use each other’s toothbrushes.”

Silverman and Albanese began dating in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. According to the comedian, the couple met playing video games, as she previously told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Albanese, who is also a comedian, direct-messaged her on Twitter asking if she wanted to play together.