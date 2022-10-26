Fans defend Sasha Obama after false report about her $257 Telfar bag

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People have stepped in to defend Sasha Obama after false reports circulated on social media about her $257 Telfar bag.

Last week, the 19-year-old was photographed while walking to class at the University of Southern California. In the photos, she could be seen wearing a black mini dress and a pair of UGG boots. She completed the look with a stack of necklaces and a dark red bag by Telfar wrapped around her arm.

After reports on Twitter falsely claimed that Obama’s bag cost $700, fans were quick to defend the former president’s daughter, while pointing out the actual price of the purse is closer to $300.

“A. The bag is $275. B. I use mine as a work bag. It’s bright, beautiful and reliable,” one person wrote. “C. Leave Sasha alone.”

“$700 where? Resell?” another asked. “That bag is like $275. LOL Y’all say anything.”

A third person wrote: “That bag new is about $300, I own and use it as my briefcase. Have had it three years, still in great shape, I feel that’s good return on investment. Plus, it’s a vegan bag. Hard to find a quality, nice looking bag not made of dead flesh.”

“Seen an article earlier where people were outraged Sasha Obama was using a Telfar bag as a bookbag. Someone even said she was toting a $700 bag. What damn Telfar she got for $700?! And people be outraged over stupid stuff,” someone else said.

Others pointed out that the bag is a perfect choice for school, as it can carry large loads, and fit textbooks. “I also use my Telfar for my books and laptop, makeup, snacks, pepper spray, and half of my house,” one person pointed out. “Telfar bags are meant to CARRY. They better leave Sasha Obama alone.”

As noted on Telfar’s official website, Obama’s purse, which appears to be the “Large Oxblood Shopping Bag” is usually sold for $257. However, the item is currently sold out.

On Twitter, multiple fans went on to applaud Obama for using the purse, as it was created by a Black-owned fashion company.

“First off…that bag is NOT $700. Tell the truth if you wanna do something. Secondly, good for her for supporting a Black-owned business product,” one person wrote.

“I know plenty of people that use their bags for books, a diaper bag, a lunch bag and whatever else they choose to use it for,” another wrote. “She’s supporting a Black designer while getting her education!”

Multiple people also explained why they took issue with the criticism that Obama faced for her purse, one of which wrote: “The Sasha Obama bag thing is a dash of racism because other people in politics splurge way more. She has a Black-owned bag brand that uses vegan leather.”