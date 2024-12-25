Sausage recall prompts ‘health hazard’ alert across three states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a high-risk recall for approximately 7,485 pounds of raw Italian pork sausage products produced by Impero Foods & Meats, Inc., a Baltimore-based establishment.

On Friday, December 20, the FSIS designated the recall as Class I, describing it as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The affected products are labeled “Old World Italian Sausage” and were distributed to retailers and food service locations in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. They were packaged in 10-pound white cardboard boxes containing plastic bags, with “rope” or “link” handwritten on the case.

The establishment number “EST. 10827” is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS warns that some sausages may have been sold at deli counters without labels or identification, increasing the risk of unintentional consumption.

The recall was initiated because the products were produced without federal inspection, a violation of food safety regulations.

FSIS discovered the issue during routine surveillance activities, identifying that the facility operated under a suspended grant of inspection during the production period from October 3 to December 19, 2024.

open image in gallery 2024 has seen an unexplained rise in ( Alamy/PA )

This grant is legally required for facilities producing meat, poultry, or egg products to ensure compliance with safety, labeling, and animal welfare standards.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in refrigerators or freezers of homes, stores, and restaurants,” the agency said, urging consumers and businesses to discard or return the affected items.

Jerry Vitale, owner of Impero Foods & Meats, told Newsweek: “We followed the FSIS recommendation and voluntarily recalled any products that [were] out in commerce.”

The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. As of December 20, 2024, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products; however, FSIS advises anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their healthcare provider.

2024 has seen an unexplained rise in food recalls. Last week, certain bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips were recalled due to an undeclared ingredient that could cause a “life-threatening allergic reaction.”

In September, Lactaid Milk was recalled in 27 states due to concerns about possible allergen contamination.

And that same month, a popular macaroni and cheese brand, Reser’s Fine Foods, recalled two products sold across five states over concerns of potential bacteria contamination.