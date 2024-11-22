Save 86% off and get 4 extra months on a Surfshark ONE subscription this Black Friday

When going online for personal or professional use, it’s important to stay aware of hidden dangers: Scams, viruses and even identity theft are all very real risks that can prove life changing if not properly protected against. Regardless of how inconsequential you think your personal data is, having it fall into the wrong hands could be very troublesome.

Having a VPN (short for ‘virtual private network’) is one way to reduce this risk, but there are other measures you can take as well. Antivirus software, private engine search and breach alerts can all be utilised as well to ensure a safer online experience.

That’s why Surfshark has introduced its all-encompassing suite, Surfshark ONE, for all your online security needs.

Black Friday has also proven to be an excellent time to sign up for a VPN subscription, with Surfshark offering its full suite for as little as £1.89 a month. Not to mention, this also includes four extra months completely free as well.

You can purchase the Black Friday deal from Surfshark’s website but to find out what’s included, keep reading the rest of the article below.

( Surfshark )

Surfshark ONE is a cybersecurity bundle designed for all-over protection, whether you’re browsing websites on public WiFi, securing your devices against invasive threats or providing an added layer of security for online banking, it’s designed to keep you covered across the board.

For a limited time, new customers can save a massive 86 per cent off the price of a two-year Surfshark ONE subscription, with an additional four months included.

One of the biggest benefits of a Surfshark subscription is access to a VPN. Without a VPN to hide your IP address, websites and trackers can monitor your online activity uninhibited. In order to protect your information, simply set up the VPN through Surfshark’s easy-to-use app.

Another added benefit is that Surfshark’s services have no limit on the number of devices you can protect, meaning that you can keep your entire household under one account. Laptops, phones, tablets and other portable devices can remain secure. Top-level encryption and VPN protocols also help to guarantee total privacy.

( Surfshark )

As well as a VPN, Surfshark One also gives users access to malware protection, ensuring that devices are protected against viruses, and malware designed to monitor your online activity. Ad blockers can also prevent invasive ads from popping up as well.

If you’re also interested in avoiding spam and phishing emails in your inbox, Surfshark ONE also offers a brand new online identity service called ‘Alternative ID’, which can generate proxy emails and shield sensitive info. This can be used to protect against data leaks when setting up new accounts on different websites, so you can rest easy knowing that your data won’t be compromised.

The Surfshark ONE Black Friday deal is available from now until 3 December 2024, giving customers a limited time to save £322 off the full price of a two-year subscription.

Shop now and save up to £322