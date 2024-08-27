Save over 40 per cent on these back-to-school tech deals from Huawei

With the second half of August upon us and September drawing ever closer, Huawei’s back-to-school tech deals are here – and they could save you more than 40 per cent on a range of tablets and laptops.

In fact, thanks to a set of double-discount deals on tech, Huawei is offering an initial 40 per cent off a range of tablets and laptops, then a further 10 per cent off to sweeten the deal even further.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S PaperMatte Edition tablet: from £359.99, Huawei.com

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S PaperMatte Edition ( Huawei )

Stars of the double-discount tech sale include the Huawei MatePad 11.5” PaperMatte Edition, which has been reduced from £449.99 to £399.99, then down even further to just £359.99. To get that second discount you’ll need to use the code A10SUHWA at the checkout; that way, you get an extra 10 per cent off the initial 40 per cent back-to-school discount.

This is a powerful yet compact tablet with an anti-glare display that’s designed to feel like you’re drawing on paper, thanks to its matte finish. The metal-bodied tablet comes with a free Huawei M-Pencil 3 stylus and is available in grey or purple. It also comes with a detachable keyboard – which doubles as a screen cover when folded up – and together with a kickstand on the back of the screen, turns it from a tablet into a laptop.

Other features include a speedy 144 Hz display refresh rate, which helps to keep moving images nice and smooth, and a 2.8K screen resolution. There’s also 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the tablet measures just 6.2 mm thick and weighs only 510g.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” tablet: from 539.99, Huawei.com

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” ( Huawei )

Huawei’s back-to-school promotion also includes the MatePad Pro 13.2” tablet, which has been reduced from £899.99 to £599.99, then down again to just £539.99 with the A10SUHWA discount code. This is a 13-inch tablet that also comes with a free M-Pencil 3 stylus, worth £89.99, plus a magnetic keyboard worth £179.99 and a UK charger too, making it a fantastic back-to-school bundle for students and teachers alike.

The tablet has a 2.8K screen resolution, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a body that’s just 5.5 mm thick, while weighing only 580g. It’s powered by a large-capacity 10,100 mAh battery that can be charged up to 85 per cent in just 40 minutes, and there are six speakers inside the tablet for bringing music and movies to life.

HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” tablet: from £161.99, Huawei.com

HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” ( Huawei )

Next up is the Huawei MatePad SE 11”. This tablet has had its price cut from £199.99 to £179.99, then with the A10SUHWA discount code shoppers can save an extra 10 percent, bringing the total down to £161.99.

This tablet is available in grey and has 128 GB of storage with 6 GB of RAM, and comes with a free gift of a Huawei M-Pen Lite stylus, worth £34.99. The LCD display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and inside the slim, 6.2mm metal body there’s a 7,700 mAh battery with fast charging. It also packs a pair of cameras, with resolutions of 8 MP on the front and 13 MP at the rear.

HUAWEI MateBook 14 laptop: from £809.99, Huawei.com

HUAWEI MateBook 14 ( Huawei )

Next up, there’s a massive £390 saving on the Huawei MateBook 14 laptop. This machine first had its price slashed from £1,199.99 to £899.99, then if you use the code A10SUHWA you’ll see this price fall again, by an additional 10 percent to £809.99. This slim but powerful laptop is available in green or space grey and packs a 2.8K OLED touch display, and an Intel Core Ultra5 processor with 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM; it runs Windows 11 Home and has a massive 19 hours of claimed battery life.

Despite being just 14.5 mm thick, the MateBook 14 has USB-C, USB-A and HDMI connections, plus a pair of speakers, a microphone and a fingerprint reader for logging in securely without a password. For those who need even more power, the MateBook can be upgraded to have an Intel Ultra7 processor. And if you require extra space, the storage can also be doubled from 512 GB to 1 TB.

HUAWEI Matebook D 16 laptop: from £449.99, Huawei.com

HUAWEI Matebook D 16 ( Huawei )

Finally, Huawei’s double-discount back-to-school sale includes the Matebook D 16, a Windows 11 laptop that has been reduced from £699.99 to £499.99. Then there’s an extra 10 per cent with the A10SUHWA discount code, taking the price down to just £449.99.

This space grey laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and comes with 512 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. It has a large, 16-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. Features include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, USB-C connectivity, HDMI 1.4 for hooking up to a monitor, TV or projector, and a full-size keyboard, plus a 720p HD webcam, two speakers and a microphone.

Upgrades available right from the Huawei online store include doubling the storage and RAM to 1 TB with 16 GB, and there’s also the option to swap out the Core i5 processor for an Intel Core i9 chip.

