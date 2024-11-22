Save £30 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Currys with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year, with thousands of discounts on home electronics, gadgets and even headphones.

But what makes Black Friday truly worth shopping is when a bargain gets even better, making it a deal truly too good to pass on. Enter the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

Positioned as a more affordable earbud option, the Galaxy Buds FE deliver premium quality that defies their accessible price point. Good earbuds that can offer active noise cancellation, multi-device pairing and countless hours of battery life are hard to come by – even less so for a pair that costs less than £70.

That’s why this Black Friday deal from Currys might almost seem too good to be true with a saving of £30.

To find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: Was £99, now £69, Currys.co.uk

Bluetooth: 5.2

5.2 Active noise-cancelling: Yes

Yes Weight: 50g

50g Water resistance: IPX2 certified

IPX2 certified Battery life: 6 hours (27 with charging case)

Hear more of what matters with these Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which are now available at a £30 discount for a limited time. The Galaxy Buds’ price isn’t the only thing that’s remarkable: they also boast a range of features usually found in other premium headphones.

Designed with comfort and discretion in mind, the Galaxy Buds FE have an ergonomic design to fit snugly in your ears. Even during intense exercise and workouts, the wing-tips make sure they stay firmly in place while you move, so you can keep working on your fitness goals without irritation or discomfort.

Active noise cancelling (ANS) helps to filter out unwanted distractions happening in the world around you – allowing you to focus on your music, podcast or audiobook. Ambient noise can be turned on and off by one simple long tap on the Bud itself, ensuring you’ll never miss a train announcement again. The Galaxy Buds FE also incorporates AI technology to filter out background noise when speaking on phone calls as well so only the important stuff is heard.

Worried about losing your favourite playlists while you’re out and about? With the charging case, the Galaxy Buds FE can comfortably carry more than a day’s charge with 27 hours of battery life. From watching movies on your Galaxy tablet to taking a work call on your phone, the Galaxy Buds FE can switch effortlessly between devices thanks to Auto Switch. Once you have multiple compatible devices paired, the Galaxy Buds FE will switch between them depending your choice of usage. You can even pair them to a compatible Samsung TV via Smart View.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are available in black as well as white colourways and to celebrate Black Friday, Currys is offering a generous discount between now and the 22nd December 2024 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. Available while stocks last.

