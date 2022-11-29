Do you feel you want to hibernate and wake up in 2025? You’re not alone. If you, too, feel that the world is too much right now and just need to curl up in bed, at least choose the right mattress.

Introducing the massive Simba sale, the largest promotion the UK-based sleep brand has ever had. Simba has slashed the prices of their best-selling mattresses and bundles with deals that can save you up to 60 per cent. This includes critically-acclaimed models like the Simba Hybrid Pro, pillows, duvets, and bed bases.

Read on to learn more about Simba and their top-quality products.

Shop frames and mattresses at Simba now

Simba mattress deals

(Simba)

The real stars of the show are Simba mattresses that you can now buy at up to 45% off.

Simba’s original mattress, the Hybrid, has five layers of gravity-defying comfort, including a patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layer and a breathable Simbatex layer that keeps you cooler than traditional memory foam.

Looking for an organic and sustainable option? Simba’s got you covered.

The GO Hybrid is their most sustainable and organic mattress with all the cooling, supportive comfort Simba is famous for. It’s a blend of Simba’s patented mattress tech and Latex, a natural biodegradable material which also offers unrivalled pressure relief and cushioning. On top of that, it also comes with half the carbon footprint of traditional Hybrids so that you can sleep tight knowing you’re doing good for the planet.

Browse all Simba mattresses

Simba bed base deals

Shop the Pegasus bed base (Simba)

Say goodbye to restless nights with a brand-new, chic and ergonomic bed base. Usually a hefty investment, Simba is now slashing the prices, giving you up to 60 per cent off on all their bed bases.

The Pegasus Bed Base, for example, is a statement bed made from 100% recyclable materials. Designed to help you sleep better, this bed frame provides uniquely responsive support for shoulders and lower back pressure relief. And thanks to the ‘Easy-Fit’ technology, it takes just 10 minutes to assemble.

Browse all Simba bed bases now

Simba bundle deals

Shop the Ultimate Sleep Bundle (Simba)

Are you planning a bedroom makeover? Look no further than Simbas wide selection of bedroom accessories

The Ultimate Sleep Bundle gives you the chance to experience ultimate comfort and save money with the complete Hybrid experience: choose between the range of Hybrid mattresses and team them up with a Hybrid pillow and duvet to create the perfect match.

Browse all Simba bundle deals

Simba duvet deals

Shop the Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet (Simba)

Feeling cosy? The Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet is the only duvet you’ll ever need, whatever the temperature. Use the main duvet for Spring/Autumn or switch to the Summer one for warmer nights. Combine the two for Winter and the job is done.

Looking for an even lowest price? Save up to 35 per cent with the Hybrid Duvet, the perfect combo of beautiful warmth and down-like softness. Ultra-fine Simba Renew fibres keep this 10.5 Tog duvet light and encourage airflow; the cover is pure, breathable Better Cotton, with cooling technology on one side to help control body heat.

Browse all Simba duvet deals

Why choose Simba?

Shop the Simba Hybrid® Essential Mattress (Simba)

Simba has the mesmerizing quality of redefining what the pleasure of staying in bed is, and like all “Bed-In-A-Box” brands, they vacuum pack their mattresses to save on space during shipping, and to make it easier for you to move them to any room.

All Simba mattresses – the Hybrid, the Hybrid Pro, and Hybrid Luxe – have a few features in common:

Temperature regulating ‘open-cell’ Simbatex foam that has been infused with graphite to draw heat away from the body, while a comfort layer of Aerocoil ensures better airflow.

Edge Lift Technology ensures there’s no dipping at the sides.

A base made with seven zones that ensure shoulder support and firm lumbar support that keeps the spine correctly aligned.

Made with environmentally friendly CertiPUR-certified Simba-Pure foam, free from TCPP and other nasty pollutants.

Comes with a hypoallergenic and breathable mattress cover.

Good sleep has never felt so good.

And if you’re still on the fence, sleep easy knowing that Simba gives you a 200-night in-home trial and a 10-year guarantee.

Treat yourself to a lifetime of good night’s sleep with Simba’s sale