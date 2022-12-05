Savour great beer this Christmas with Beerfwulf’s festive offers

Christmas is a time for giving and for sharing. And whether you want to give the gift of beer to someone special, or share a few drinks with friends and family, a home draught system will reward you with beer to savour.

Home draught systems allow you to serve fresh beer from your own home to the same standard as your favourite pub, taking festive gatherings to the next level. Over at Beerwulf you’ll find draught dispensers and kegs of beer for all tastes, with some fantastic offers just in time for Christmas.

What is Beerwulf?

Beerwulf is an online beer shop that provides much more than bottles and cans of beer. You’ll discover what makes their incredible range of beers so special through stories that connect drinkers with brewers, while learning about the history of the beers they produce. And with offers on the latest home draught systems, and kegs to fill them with, you’ll be able to make sharing beer with your friends an even more rewarding experience. Interested? Then here’s a selection of products for you and the beer lovers in your life…

The SUB Beer Tap

Shop now and save £20 on a SUB beer tap plus 4 kegs (£146.86, Beerwulf.com)

The SUB is a beer tap that dispenses draught beer at home from 2-litre kegs, and its great value makes it an ideal gift for your beer-drinking friends. Its stylish, compact design means it’s easy to find a suitable surface to rest it on, giving you instant access to fresh beer. With over 35 beers to choose from there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of the great offers on a SUB starter pack, which includes kegs of beer, and your gleeful gift recipient can start pouring straight away.

The Blade Beer Tap

Shop now and save £40 on a Blade beer tap plus 2 kegs (£502.98, Beerwulf.com)

For the ultimate pub-at-home experience this Christmas, treat your guests to professional pints with the Blade Beer Tap. The dispenser’s state-of-the art technology and stylish good looks will attract envious glances from your beer drinking buddies, and they’ll be equally impressed by the quality of beer it serves. The dispenser holds 8-litre kegs and keeps the beer fresh for up to 30 days, giving you beer on tap throughout the festive season.

Beer kegs

Shop the Amstel 2L SUB Keg (£9.59, Beerwulf.com)

Beerwulf has teamed up with some of the biggest and best beer brands to provide you with an incredible range of kegs to choose from. For crowd-pleasing classics you can’t go wrong with Heineken, Amstel or Birra Moretti. For craft ale enthusiasts, check out Wild Beer, Brixton Brewery or the hoppy American Lagunitas IPA. Or take your guests on a world beer tour with the likes of Tiger (Singapore), Affligem (Belgium), Paulaner (Germany) and Cruzcampo (Spain).

Beer cases

Shop the Winter Beer Case now (from £28.99, Beerwulf.com)

Beerwulf has a fantastic range of specially curated beer cases, giving you multiple gift options for any beer lover. Selections include a lager & pilsner case, IPA case, blonde beer case and an alcohol-free case. We also like the look of the winter gifting beer case featuring 16 richer brews including Delirium Tremens, Grimbergen Dubbel and a delicious cherry porter from Jopen.

