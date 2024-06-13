Say hello sunshine with Pierre & Vacances

Don’t miss out on fun in the sun for the whole family this summer with Pierre & Vacances!

Head to one of the Pierre & Vacances holiday villages – you can choose from a host of remarkable resorts – and enjoy the vacation of your dreams.

Get in the swim with our pools, paddling pools, flumes and wild river rapids – whatever you like, just dive in.

The youngsters – from babies up to older teens - will love the free kids’ clubs, with themed activities that will keep them busy and entertained from morning till night. It’s all led by a fantastic team of qualified professionals, so the kids will be in the very best hands possible.

That leaves you free to explore the resort – maybe you want to try out a new sport, or put your best foot forward on the dance floor, or simply relax in the on-site spa. The majority of Holiday Villages are set on or surrounded by world class golf courses.

Of course, you can head out a little further afield and explore the local area – but with so much to do on site, you won’t even need to.

( Pierre & Vacances )

If the youngest member of your family is still tiny, Pierre & Vacances will be delighted to welcome you to one of their baby-friendly residences – designed to be easily accessible if they are in a pram or a pushchair, and even equipped with a play area. With the unique Pierre & Vacances baby kits - including a folding crib, a changing mat, a pushchair and a high chair – you can travel light and reduce the stress.

And thanks to Pierre & Vacances’ pet-friendly policy, your furry friends can come too – so there’ll be no fuss over kennels or catteries.

All that means you can make yourself completely at home in one of the Pierre & Vacances’ residences – all of which have fully-equipped kitchens so you can enjoy your holiday at your own pace. Don’t forget to order your fresh bread and pastries for breakfast – available from your reception. And if you want a break from having to decide on your own menu, why not indulge yourself and order chef’s meals delivered direct to your residence, courtesy of our partner Famileat?

Holiday Village Normandy Garden

( Pierre & Vacances )

Normandy Garden is 20 miles from Caen and 41 miles from Le Havre ferry ports.

Be as active as you like in the water park, including the outdoor Lagoon and the indoor Amazon - complete with hot tub and children's pool. a wave pool, a wild river and a heated swimming pool - as well as a fun nine-hole mini-golf course, guaranteeing thrills for all the family. For your teenagers, there's a club just for them, plus the SpOt - an area just for them that includes a calm sofa zone along with table football, board games and more. It's all set within 12 hectares of lush greenery and a lake, in the heart of the Pays d'Auge.

Find out more about the Holiday Village Normandy Garden now

Holiday Village Belle Dune

( Pierre & Vacances )

Belle Dune is only 58 miles from Calais.

You get the best of everything here in the Bay of Somme - between the sea, sand, lakes and trees, with hundreds of types of birds and seals to spot for the nature-lovers. Explore the village on foot or by bicycle, available to hire on site, and revel in the views of the water and the cliffsides. Make sure you spend some time in the Aquaclub with its wave pool and slides - and a hot tub for those who just want to relax.

Find out more about the Holiday Village Belle Dune now

Holiday Village Bonavista de Bonmont, Spain

( Pierre & Vacances )

Bonmont is only 13 miles from Reus Airport and 72 from Barcelona.

Explore this relatively undiscovered authentic region of Spain but close enough to the Costa Dorada for families to get a theme park fix at Port Aventura or Ferrari land.

Find out more about the Holiday Village Bonavista de Bonmont now

Premium residence Presqu’Ile de la Touques

( Pierre & Vacances )

Deauville is 25 miles from Caen and 26 miles from Le Havre Ferry ports.

Immerse yourself in all the attractions of Normandy, from its intrinsic peace and relaxation to its invigorating sense of freedom. At this premium residence, have some time to yourself in the Algotherm spa or the hammam, splash around in the indoor or outdoor pool, or take a quick walk into the centre of nearby towns Deauville or Trouville and do a spot of shopping. Later on, settle on your balcony or terrace and watch the sunset while soaking in the view.

Find out more about the Premium Residence Presqu’Ile de la Touques now

Take the time to reconnect with your loved ones. Soak in the spectacular views, bask in the sunshine – and share it all with your favourite people.