Say hello to Panda London’s new Hybrid Bamboo Mattress

How much are you getting? That is, sleep.

Your health and welfare depend on getting enough of the right kind of sleep, the kind that wakes you up feeling rejuvenated and ready to take on the day. It’s essential for mental clarity, emotional stability, productivity, and reducing health risks like heart disease.

Because of this, it makes sense to spend as much money as you can on a high-quality mattress. With years of experience in the bedding industry, Panda London’s transition to mattresses was a logical one. And that makes sense considering that the newest product was made from bamboo, one of the world’s most sustainable materials.

The rapidly expanding plant is the foundation of Panda’s sleep products; in addition to being widely accessible, it also feels silky and opulent against the skin and aids in temperature regulation, both of which are necessary for falling asleep.

The new Hybrid Bamboo Mattress from Panda London has the following five benefits.

Refreshing sleeps from here on out

Whether you have a tendency to get hot while sleeping or find it difficult to fall asleep during summer heat waves, waking up hot and sweaty is everyone’s idea of a nightmare. With open-cell technology, Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress encourages air to flow through the memory foam (renowned for retaining heat), generating wonderful breathability that ensures you’ll sleep till your morning alarm goes off.

Superior support while you sleep

The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress has six layers, ranging from the company’s proprietary, cloud-like BioCell Foam™, which combines premium bamboo with third-generation memory foam, to a high-density, orthopaedic-grade OrthoAlign™ Foam that supports and keeps you aligned while you sleep.

Along with seven zones of up to 1,500 individually encased, full-size premium pocket springs, these layers support your back, neck, and joints while you get your eight hours of sleep by reducing motion transfer (excellent news if you share a bed with a fidgeter, early riser, or if you’re a light sleeper). You’ll feel comfortable and secure as you unwind in the evenings and catch some sleep as the foundation is built of a highly durable memory foam base that appropriately distributes sleepers’ body weight.

A comfortable night’s rest

It’s not just bamboo; Panda’s version includes an antibacterial treatment that wicks away extra moisture and helps to maintain a regulated body temperature, providing all the ingredients for a sound and profoundly rejuvenating sleep.

The cherry on top

A luxurious bamboo cover, which is silky, smooth, and most importantly, hypoallergenic, is wrapped around the mattress’s six layers, like a gift. This means that you won’t wake up sneezing or with red eyes from allergies.

Additionally, a layer that prevents slippage and sliding keeps your mattress firmly in place. Choose bedding from Panda London for the entire experience: the collection includes bamboo sheets, mattress toppers, duvets, and pillows.

An eco-commitment

With a mattress built right here in the UK to reduce its carbon footprint and free mattress removal of your old model, which will then be ethically recycled, the sleep expert promises to give you your greenest sleep yet. It comes as no surprise that Panda is the go-to brand for cutting-edge sleep products when you see it includes in a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty for total peace of mind.

Its dedication to the environment doesn’t end there. Three years ahead of schedule, Panda London became completely vegan-friendly, and it has now set its sights on becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2025. And now you can join this worthwhile journey just by going to sleep.

