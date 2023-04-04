Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scarlett Johansson has shared the relatable reason that she does not use social media, with the actress revealing she is “too fragile a person” to be on the platforms.

The Lucy star, 38, spoke candidly about her reasons for avoiding social media during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, where she explained that she thinks the apps would cause her anxiety.

“I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media,” Johansson said, after she was asked why she doesn’t have social media accounts. “My ego is too fragile. I can’t deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I’m like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety, honestly.”

The actress then revealed that, even if she were to avoid reading the comments, she thinks that the platforms would still cause her anxiety.

However, Johansson also admitted that she tried Instagram before, but that she’d deleted the app after finding herself spending too much time looking at a stranger’s posts.

“I had Instagram once, for three days, and when I started realising that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page who, like, worked for a friend of mine … I’m like, now I know you have a pitbull, and two daughters and you live in Burbank,” Johansson recalled, before jokingly adding: “I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time and I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways.”

“I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person’s life. I can’t do this. I’m too fragile. I have so much anxiety about other things, I can’t,” the Black Widow star continued.

Although she has no interest in having her own social media accounts, Johansson revealed that she does enjoy keeping up-to-date on her skincare brand The Outset’s TikTok account.

According to the actress, who admitted that the video platform is “definitely fun,” she likes to use the app to read customer reviews.

However, she joked that she cannot download the app herself because she already finds herself “completely absorbed” by it when she uses it for work.

“Every time I see it in our office, I then become like a three-year-old with her mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it,” she said, before adding: “So, that’s how I know I can’t have it. But it’s fun though.”

On social media, fans have found Johansson’s comments relatable, with many claiming she’s right to avoid the platforms.

“She’s smart. Social media is an incredibly toxic place, especially for celebrities,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Good for her! Most celebrities should get off social media to be honest.”

“I understand the dilemma, trust me,” someone else added.