Scarlett Johansson opens up on career goals in rare podcast interview

Scarlett Johansson has opened up on her career goals during a rare podcast appearance.

The actor spoke on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi and revealed she would like to work on Disney films.

“My ideal job is a corner office on the Disney lot,” Johansson explained.

“Like a little [bungalow], that’s what I want.”

The Marvel star also opened up on her experiences while filming Woody Allen projects, as well as how she resisted the “bombshell” label early in her career.

