Scarlett Johansson explains how she got to know herself ‘better’ through ageing

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about ageing and how she’s gotten to know herself “beter” as she gets older.

Johansson, 37, discussed her career and style over the years during a recent episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks. As the actor looked through photos of her best fashion moments, both in film and on the red carpet, she said that she currently “feels more like [herself]” then she did at other points in her life.

“I feel more like myself the older I get, and I think it’s reflected in how I look throughout these photographs,” she explained. “And that’s something that I feel very proud of.”

“I’m happy to be in my later 30s,” she added. “I feel most like myself. I hope to continue to get to know myself better as I get older. And I think you’ll probably, hopefully, see that reflected in my life in looks.”

The Black Widow star also addressed her style on a daily basis, noting how she doesn’t go for many bold colours.

“In my own life, I wear a lot of neutral colours,” she said. “I wear a lot of plain clothing.”

However, on the red carpet, she has a different approach to clothes, where she’s “more daring” with “the colours [she] wears.”

Previously, Johansson has opened up about her style and beauty tips, as she launched her skin care line, The Outset, with her partner Kate Foster, earlier this month. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson revealed what encouraged her to start The Outset, after spending years working with other beauty brands.

“I just felt like I didn’t want to represent other people’s beauty standards,” she explained. “I’d outgrown that as a person, and I had the confidence to start something that felt true to me.”

“But I didn’t know how to begin; it’s such a completely different industry than what I do in entertainment,” she added. “I started this deep dive, trying to understand if what I was looking for was also what the consumer was looking for, so it didn’t just feel like I was making something for myself. I knew I didn’t want to licence my name. I knew I wanted to start something on my own that was from a seedling.”

As noted on its official site, The Outset is focused on “simplicity,” as the company believes that “skin is best when you begin with the basics.” Some of the products sold include a cleanser, moisturiser, and night cream.

Aside from being a business woman and actor, Johansson is also a mother. She shares her daughter, Rose, seven, with ex-husband, Romain Dauriac. In August 2021, Johansson and her husband Colin Jost welcomed their son, Cosmo.