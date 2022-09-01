10 schools and educational resources to boost your child’s learning

From outdoor learning experiences to dedicated language programmes, discover how your child can make the most of their school years.

Enrol your child into a top school with an inclusive environment

One of the top performing schools in north-east London, Bancroft’s School prides itself on its consistently excellent exam results. This co-educational independent day school is for children aged seven to 18 who are encouraged by teachers to face challenges and develop all-important skills such as courage, curiosity, kindness and integrity.

Both the Prep and Senior schools were rated Excellent the Independent Schools Inspectorate for quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements, as well as the quality of their personal development. The school offers a wide range of opportunities outside of the classroom – from yoga to Warhammer, and trampolining to Fantasy Football – with 150 clubs and societies to choose from. If societies don’t exist, then pupils are encouraged to form them.

Discover a unique learning environment helping pupils thrive

Somerhill is a unique independent school, housed in a Jacobean mansion set within 150 acres of peaceful Kent countryside. With outdoor learning at the heart of the school’s ethos, Somerhill ensures all children have curriculum time outside in the school grounds. The school has also recently developed its Saplings programme for pre-school children, which is a full-day outdoor programme based on the principles of forest schools, where they can grow in confidence, grit and resilience.

The outdoor classroom is perfect for young children to enjoy hands-on learning experiences at school, which Somerhill hopes will inspire and nurture the children from the inside out. The mixed Pre-School and Pre-Prep are for children aged two to seven. At seven years old, the classes are divided into the boys’ section at Yardley Court and the girls’ section at Derwent Lodge, where all pupils are encouraged to develop a curious, confident attitude through skills-based learning and collaboration both inside and outside the classroom.

Help your daughter excel in a supportive all-girl learning environment

Shrewsbury High School GDST (SHS) is the only all-through, all-girl school in Shropshire, and prides itself on being a close-knit family of big sisters and little sisters. It has been educating girls in the heart of Shrewsbury since 1885. In September 2021, its junior pupils moved into their distinct new junior school on the school’s historic Town Walls site, meaning that junior and senior pupils now work together on one shared school campus.

As a leader in educating girls, the school offers exceptional teaching, tailored to the way girls learn with small class sizes, expert pastoral care, collaboration and teamwork. Headteacher Jo Sharrock spoke about the principles she instils at SHS to the Global Forum on Girls’ Education in Boston, USA, earlier this year, where she presented to the International Coalition of Girls’ Schools on the power of all-through all-girl education in building happy, healthy and successful girls.

Kick-start your child’s knowledge of international languages at Handcross Park

Handcross Park is a top, co-educational day and boarding prep school in West Sussex for children aged two to 13. Named Prep School of The Year at the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2019 and Best Prep School for Boarding by The Week Independent Schools Guide in 2022, academic excellence is at the heart of a Handcross Park education. The school encourages children to enjoy their childhood for as long as possible, as well as helping them develop and progress within a stimulating environment that offers opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.

All pupils learn Mandarin and Spanish from an early age as these are the two most spoken languages in the world, so pupils will be well placed to take on the global workplace. Handcross Park is also a Google Reference School, which enables it to apply all the latest technology, including the use of Chromebooks and other ICT tools, to enhance the learning experience of pupils.

Find out whether your child is eligible for a bursary at a prestigious boys’ school

Dulwich College, an academically selective independent boys’ school, is offering 200 pupils financial assistance with free or subsidised places. Recognised for its academic excellence and diverse and welcoming community with a culture of equity, respect and support for others, Dulwich is a day and boarding school for boys aged seven to 18. To be eligible for the college’s financial assistance, prospective pupils must be in the top 15 per cent of academic ability and enjoy adventurous thinking and interests beyond the curriculum.

As a guideline, families whose annual income is £35,000 or less might receive a 100 per cent bursary, and an annual household income of £70,000, a 50 per cent bursary (indicative figures only). Contact one of Dulwich College’s registrars at the.registrar@dulwich.org.uk

Help your daughter fulfil her ambition and potential at this girls’ school

Having educated many world-changing women, from the Pankhurst sisters to the European Space Agency’s principal engineer, Manchester High School for Girls encourages its pupils to aim high and helps them to reach their potential.

Empowering girls since 1874, the school’s extensive history of nurturing students ensures its pupils leave as ambitious young women, ready to take on the world. The school boasts impressive alumnae – including Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Meta’s Global Business Group, and Emma Barnett, Women’s Hour Presenter, BBC Radio 4 – and is equally excited about their current pupils’ potential.

Discover state-of-the-art educational facilities at this leafy London campus

Situated within a stunning nine-acre campus on the edge of Richmond Park in southwest London, Ibstock Place School is an independent, co-educational day school for those aged four to 18. The school boasts exceptional facilities including an award-winning new refectory, designed by Maccreanor Lavington (RIBA London Award 2022 and RIBA National Award 2022) and a state-of-the-art theatre.

With a joyful, nurturing culture, Ibstock recognises that each child has a unique journey through the school and strives to help every pupil thrive with a holistic approach to wellbeing. Academic excellence is at the fore: in addition to impressive GCSE and A-level results, the school places a strong emphasis on inspiring curious thinkers and unlocking potential, with pupils supported and challenged to navigate a modern, global world.

Accelerate students’ reading progress by up to 307% with this research-based programme

Reading Plus is an online adaptive reading development programme designed to improve pupils’ comprehension, stamina and fluency. Reading Solutions UK, home of Reading Plus, set out to determine the efficacy and impact of the reading programme by conducting a non-randomised controlled study in partnership with the Derby Research School and the Spencer Academies Trust.

The study involved 470 Y6 pupils from six schools and compared the progress in reading comprehension and fluency between pupils who used Reading Plus and non-users over a term. Progression data from phase one showed that, on average, pupils using Reading Plus made over 190 per cent more progress than non-users.

Teach children life skills via fun and interactive animated videos

LearningMole creates engaging and fun educational, animated videos for teachers, children and parents. Covering a wide range of curriculum topics as well as essential life skills, including maths, science, coding, pollution, finance and more, Learning Mole’s teacher-led team has created educational content that can be used both inside and outside the classroom as core lesson elements or to support home learning. The educational videos and teaching resources are designed to inspire thinking and engage children at primary school age.

Discover more than 350 video animations across a wide range of topics and save 50 per cent off your first year with an annual plan at LearningMolewith offer code “50OFF” (Offer valid until 31 December 2022).

Enrich your child’s early years education with an outdoor learning programme

Prince’s Gardens Preparatory School in the heart of Kensington offers young students the chance to immerse themselves in nature without leaving the hustle and bustle of London. With daily access to outdoor space, including a thriving two-acre garden, children are encouraged to learn outside as well as collaborate on ideas, develop their communication skills and be creative while in the classroom.

The prep school also conducts dedicated classes in its Makerspace, which houses 3D printers and a laser cutter so children can experience hands-on learning. But Prince’s Gardens doesn’t just focus on the here and now, it prepares students for later life with its 11+ programme, which includes mock exams and interview practice. This helped the 2021/2022 Year 6 cohort to secure offers to some of the most successful schools across the UK including St Paul’s School for Boys, Latymer Upper, Dulwich College, Francis Holland and Putney High. princesgardensprep.co.uk

