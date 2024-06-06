Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Scott Disick has kicked his old diet and moved on to healthier options amid his weight loss journey.

The 41-year-old father – who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian – candidly revealed his former eating habits on the June 6 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. In conversation with Khloe and Kris Jenner, Disick admitted he had to stop himself from eating the same choices every day in an effort to lose weight.

According to the socialite, he was consuming a box of Hawaiian rolls plus 20 ginger ales a day before he realized how “horrible” this diet was for him.

“I love them,” he said of the sweet bread. “But I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

Disick added: “Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was.”

As for why he was chugging so much of the fizzy ginger drink, the Talentless creator confessed he had no idea it was “the same as soda” because it seemed like a “soothing drink.”

Though cutting these foods from his diet has helped to improve his overall health, the entrepreneur has also seemingly been taking Mounjaro, a medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Tirzepatide, the active ingredient, is approved for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound. Earlier in the season, Disick showed Khloe and Kris the inside of his fridge, proving he’s been prioritizing his wellness. Mounjaro was among a variety of plant-based items and low-calorie beverages.

The conversation about Disick’s old eating habits was prompted in the June 6 episode after the Good American founder told him he looked “amazing.”

When the 68-year-old self-proclaimed “momager” asked what the “bread things” were that Disick was previously eating, he confessed that Kylie has a stash of them in her car.

He noted: “Kylie loves them, too. She always keeps them in her car.”

Before his season five cameos, the reality star addressed his body weight in 2023 episodes. In an October 12, 2023 taping, Disick went with Khloe to get an MRI at Sports Rehab Los Angeles after his August 2022 accident.

Speaking to the doctor, Disick said “everything has changed in my life” since the accident. “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight,” he remarked.