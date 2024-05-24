Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian address Scott Disick’s weight loss

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The fifth season of The Kardashians has officially dropped, and it’s clear that Scott Disick has had a dramatic transformation within the last year.

In the season five premiere, which aired on Hulu on Thursday 23 May, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian reacted to the 40-year-old’s weight loss after he “really struggled” following his 2022 car crash.

“Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight,” the 68-year-old matriarch said, as she and Khloe walked into Scott’s home in Calabasas, California. “You look great.”

During her confessional, Kris explained that the father of three has been on a health journey since his silver Lamborghini Urus flipped over onto its side on 21 August 2022. According to TMZ, Disick sustained only a “minor cut” to his head and refused medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene in Calabasas.

“Scott looks great and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so,” Kris said.

The episode then cut to an older scene, in which Scott explained that he’s “gained a lot of weight because of [his] back” and was shown placing an ice pack on it while he sat on the couch.

Khloe Kardashian applauds Scott Disick on his weight loss in ‘The Kardashians’ season five premiere ( Disney )

“This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him,” Khloe said at the time.

In her confessional, Kris admitted that Scott “was not in the best place” after his accident and “it made [her] really sad” to see him struggling with his health.

During the visit to Scott’s house, the Good American founder looked through his fridge – which was filled with various low-calorie items such as water bottles, seltzers, and almond milk. “Wow, you’re really being healthy,” Khloe pointed out.

However, after the episode aired, eagle-eyed fans also noticed something else in Scott’s fridge: a box of Mounjaro placed in the butter compartment. The FDA-approved prescription medication is used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Mounjaro – also known by its active ingredient, tirzepatide – is a once-weekly injection that helps control blood sugar, though one of its major side effects includes weight loss.

In a viral TikTok video, one viewer zoomed in on the prescription medication in his fridge as they watched the premiere episode of The Kardashians. “Shocked that Scott’s #mounjaro is FULLY on display during the season five premiere of #thekardashians,” they captioned the post. “Kris, is this a brand deal??”

“He didn’t need it to begin with,” one person commented, while another TikTok user said: “I’m happy I’m not the only one who paused that scene to go through his fridge.”

Following his August 2022 car crash, Scott was seen telling Khloe in an episode of The Kardashians last October that he was “barely mobile”, adding: “Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight.”

Scott shares three children – Mason, 15, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine – with Khloe’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The former couple were in an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade until they split in 2015.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.