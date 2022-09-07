A stripey Breton top is a capsule wardrobe must-have. And no fashion brand does sailor stripes quite like Seasalt Cornwall.

Purveyors of timeless style and coastal-inspired clothing, Seasalt Cornwall’s signature stripes are steeped in the brand’s heritage. Founded in 1981, its striped long-sleeve boat neck Sailor Shirt was in fact the first piece of clothing it ever made.

From one small shop in Penzance to over 60 shops around the UK and Ireland, the Cornwall-based brand is a reliable destination for clothing that's both stylish and functional. Its pieces are perfect for casual looks that can take you easily from work to the weekend.

Discover Seasalt Cornwall’s Sailor Stripes now

Not only does the brand pay close attention to maintaining the quality of its well-made designs, but it also has high standards when it comes to its environmental and social responsibility.

Stripes look good all year round, and if you’re searching for the perfect top or dress, you’ve come to the right place. Seasalt Cornwall offers it’s signature stripes across several different silouhettes, all made from high quality organic cotten, chosen for it’s softness, beathabilitie and envirmoental benifits.

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Top: £29.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

As pieces of clothing go, there are few that can transcend seasons quite like the humble Breton top. If your wardrobe is currently without, then Seasalt Cornwall’s Sailor Top is a staple worth investing in. Made from soft organic cotton with three-quarter length sleeves, it has an easy-to-wear, relaxed silhouette. With plenty of colours and sizes to choose from, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re wondering what to wear with it, it’ll look lovely underneath a jumpsuit (£79.95, seasaltcornwall.com) or tucked into a pair of wide leg trousers (£49.95, seasaltcornwall.com), but really it’ll go with anything.

Buy now

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Shirt: £29.95, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

If you prefer long-sleeve tops, Seasalt Cornwall has a design for you. Once again, you’ll find its signature Sailor Stripes, which are yarn-dyed for crisp colour and longevity. The relaxed fit lends itself well to being styled with jeans (£59.95, seasaltcornwall.com) or loosely tucked into an A-line midi skirt (£65, seasaltcornwall.com) – the options are endless.

Buy now

Seasalt Cornwall Men’s Seven Seas Sailor Tee, £25, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

For men, Seasalt Cornwall's growing menswear collection is filled with durable styles that look good and work hard. The Men's Seven Seas Sailor Tee is inspired by the practicality of traditional Breton tops. With a crew neck and short sleeves, it's versatile and easy to wear. The top's organic cotton fabric is an added bonus, staying soft and comfortable all year round.

Buy now

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor T-shirt: £25, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

Striped short-sleeve T-shirts are another capsule wardrobe staple. And Seasalt Cornwall is the brand to know if you’re searching for the perfect one. With a boat neck cut, this elegant design is particularly flattering. With so many different colours to choose from, why not add more than one to your collection?

Buy now

Seasalt Cornwall Sailor Dress: £55, seasaltcornwall.com

(Seasalt Cornwall)

If your looking for a stripey dress, this three-quarter sleeve design is a year-round favorite. With a relaxed silhouette, it’s ideal for the summer months when you can pair it with espadrilles (£35, seasaltcornwall.com). But equally, you can style it with tights, boots (£125, seasaltcornwall.com) and a denim jacket (£79.95, seasaltcornwall.com) as we transition into winter. Versatility at its best.

Buy now

Discover Seasalt Cornwall’s Sailor Stripes now

Advertisement Feature from Seasaltcornwall.com