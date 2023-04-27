Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was Take Your Child to Work Day at the White House on Thursday, and no one was getting past President Joe Biden’s new team of kid Secret Service agents.

The US president hosted a Q&A on the South Lawn on 27 April, where he answered questions from children on everything from his favourite ice cream flavour to what he eats for breakfast.

However, it was the four tiny Secret Service agents – decked out in suit jackets, shades, and their very own earpieces – that had people all over social media wishing it was Take Your Child to Work Day everyday.

“secret service kids are the best part of white house bring your kid to work day,” tweeted user Brennan Murphy.

In a video shared to Twitter, Biden’s new Secret Service team can be seen escorting the US president from inside the White House to the South Lawn. “I want to thank my Secret Service agents who walked me out here,” Biden said into the microphone once he reached the podium.

“This is the cutest thing EVER,” tweeted one person in response.

“Omg, this is soooo adorable,” said another. “Their little aviator sunglasses.”

“I am a total sucker for all the bring your kid to work day videos,” a third user wrote.

The Take Your Child to Work Day event at the White House was sponsored by the nonprofit Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. While fielding questions from children, Biden revealed that his favourite colour is blue, he ate a bacon, egg and cheese croissant for breakfast, and that his go-to ice cream flavour is chocolate chip.

As for what he does every day, Biden explained to the youngsters that his schedule changes daily, apart from meetings with his chief of staff and national security team. At one point during the kids briefing, Biden had trouble remembering what was the last country that he visited, noting that he’s met with 89 heads of state throughout his presidency.

President Joe Biden speaks in a Take Your Child to Work Day welcome on the White House South Lawn on 27 April 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m trying to think where the last place I was, it’s hard to keep track,” he told the crowd. It was then that a child in the audience shouted, “Ireland!”, to which Biden replied: “Yeah, you’re right, Ireland. How’d you know that?”

When he was asked what he liked most about being president, Biden said: “My favourite part about being president is doing what I’m doing now.”

National Take Your Child to Work Day is observed every year on the fourth Thursday in April. The national holiday serves as an opportunity for parents to expose their children to their workplaces, giving them insight into the daily responsibilities of the adults in their lives.

According to the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, more than 40 million youth and adults in over four million workplaces around the world have taken part in the program since it was founded in 1993.