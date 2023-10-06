Secure the newest tech today, pay up to 6 months later at Currys

Shopping for a new appliance can either be an exciting prospect or a chore, depending on the reasoning behind your purchase.

If you’re looking to future-proof your kitchen with the latest gadgets and tech, this can be a simple exercise – it becomes a chore when the reason for your purchase is a hasty replacement for a faulty appliance, which can leave you in a precarious position when it comes to payment.

It can be an inconvenience at best and not one that makes you feel better about parting with your hard-earned cash, particularly if it’s through circumstances outside of your control.

So in order to make those moments slightly more manageable Currys is offering customers an option to pay up to 6 months later on selected products, completely interest free*. This helps customers spread the costs on its range of electronics and appliances, from reliable white goods to energy-saving kitchen essentials. It provides an extra buffer against unpredictable faults when customers need to make an urgent replacement quickly, so they can worry about the cost at a later date.

As long as customers pay the full credit amount by the end of the six-month period, interest will not be incurred on the initial purchase. Any balance left to pay at the end of the six-month period will incur interest (29.9 per cent APR) from the date that the purchase was made.

To find out more about which products are availble with the option to pay up to 6 months later at Curry’s, visit their website, or see some of the appliances on offer below.

Kenwood KSBSX23 American-Style Fridge Freezer: £729, Currys.co.uk

(Kenwood)

● Dimensions: 177 x 91 x 73 cm

● Fridge capacity: 347 litres

● Freezer capacity: 185 litres

● Noise level: 39db

The Kenwood KSBSX23 is a spacious American-style fridge/freezer combo with a storage capacity of 347 and 185 litres respectively. It’s ‘No Frost’ technology does just that, with the manufacturer claiming that you’ll never need to defrost your freezer ever again.

A built-in holiday mode also means that your food can be kept fresh while you’re away and simultaneously use less energy.

Samsung Series 5+ AddWash WW90T554DAN: Was £529 now £499, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

● Capacity: 9kg

● Spin speed: 1400 rpm

● Quick wash time: 15 minutes for 2 kg

● Energy rating: A

Samsung’s WW90T554DAN washing machine’s addwash door means that more laundry can be added even after you’ve begun a wash cycle, meaning that no sock will get left behind. This model also comes with ‘ecobubble technology’, which uses a mixture of air, water and detergent to create bubbles that can wash clothes at lower temperatures - helping to bring household bills down as a result. This model can also be managed over WiFi using the SmartThings app, so you can schedule washes and get notifications when they are done straight to your phone.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK Air Fryer: Was £249, now £219, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

● Food capacity: 9.5 litres

● Dimensions: 325 x 415 x 270 mm

● Dishwasher safe: Dishwasher safe parts

● Warranty: Two year guarantee

Save on your energy bills with Ninja’s foodi max dual zone AF400UK, a dual-basket air fryer to cook your favourite foods. It requires 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods and is easy to clean thanks to dishwasher-safe components that can be easily removed and washed after use.

As well as frying, the AF400UK can also roast, bake and even dehydrate food to your preference, all while using significantly less energy than a conventional oven.

*T&Cs: Representative example: 29.9% APR representative (variable). 29.9% Interest rate (variable). Assumed credit limit: £1,200. T&Cs apply.

If you pay the full credit amount by the end of your Buy Now Pay Later period, interest will not be incurred on your purchase. Any balance left to pay at the end of your Buy Now Pay Later period will incur interest from the date of your purchase. Credit is subject to status. Minimum spend applies. Exclusions apply. Your personalised APR will be determined by Creation Consumer Finance Ltd and will depend on your individual circumstances. Currys Group Limited is a credit broker and not a lender, introducing the Your Plan credit account under exclusive arrangements with the lender Creation Consumer Finance Ltd. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.