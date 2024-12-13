See our top picks from Hotel Chocolat’s winter line-up

We’ve been checking out Hotel Chocolat’s Christmas range, and this year it’s all about bringing fun, imagination, and a touch of luxury into your festive celebrations. Whether you’re ticking off that gift list or just want to make the most of the season of plenty, there’s something truly special about this line-up.

The Grand Wreath Box: Not just for display

( Hotel Chocolat )

First up, a gorgeously festive holiday wreath you can eat. The Grand Wreath Box isn’t just a feast for the eyes, as it houses 84 pieces of beautifully crafted chocolate bursting with festive flavours. Choose it as your after-lunch indulgence in the centre of your Christmas table.

Their ‘Supernova’ chocolates are the real stars here — intentionally asymmetrical, mirroring the unique patterns of a real supernova, they come in interesting little bites of caramel, hazelnut, honey, and cashew. It’s like a little galaxy of taste waiting for you to explore.

Shop now

The Rather Large Cracker: Big on surprises

( Hotel Chocolat )

When they say ‘large,’ they mean it. This behemoth is filled with some of Hotel Chocolat’s most loved recipes, and it’s not just a decoration! it's a huge, fully functioning cracker, and getting it open is half the fun — gather around for a tug of war over who gets the honours.

Inside, there’s plenty to go around with 40 delicious chocolates, perfectly suitable for sharing. Expect boozy truffles, caramel penguins, and snowflake shapes, all listed on a handy chocolate menu so you can beat other hands away from your favourites.

This must-have treat also comes filled with paper hats and lots of jokes, and, crucially, it’s recyclable. We recommend you forget those pale imitations filled with plastic tat and go for the big one this year.

Shop now

Classic Christmas Boxes: A version for everyone

The Classic Christmas box comes in three versions this year, so let us guide you through gifting the right one to the chocolate lovers in your life.

Luxe: for the fancy one

The Luxe version is a feast for the senses. Its upgraded selection of chocolates blend classic tastes with new, exciting recipes, making it the ideal gift for those who appreciate the finer things. Choose this for your most sophisticated friend or a cherished family elder who enjoys a bit of elegance.

Get the Luxe

Sleekster: for the developed palate

The Sleekster covers every flavour profile Hotel Chocolat has to offer, featuring something milk, dark, white, fruity, tipsy, and more. It’s a great fit for the friend who loves a tasting menu or always wants to try a little bit of everything.

Go for the Sleekster

H-Box: for the family

Filled with 14 chocolates, including mini spruce trees and charming penguins, this festive box has a little something for everyone. It’s the perfect way to sweeten any family's holiday cheer, so pop it on your to-buy list now.

Explore the H-Box

Winter Puddings: perfect for after dinner

( Hotel Chocolat )

For those who love their desserts, this collection turns your favourite holiday puddings into delectable chocolates. Crumbles, cheesecakes, Eton Mess and more, all reimagined in chocolate form. This is the easiest way to indulge in whatever dessert you fancy without ever turning on the oven.

Shop the Winter Puddings

So, whether you’re looking for that perfect gift, a way to spice up your Christmas dinner, or just a reason to treat yourself, Hotel Chocolat has got you covered. Make this year all about enjoying those little moments of luxury and sharing the joy with those around you. Happy holidays, and here’s to making lasting memories — with a little help from chocolate!