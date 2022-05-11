Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about mental health and issued an apology on social media, after fans accused her of mocking Hailey Baldwin.

On her TikTok account, the 29-year-old actor posted a video of herself using different skincare products, some of which include facial spray, under-eye patches, and lip balm.

However, in the comments of her video, Gomez was accused of making fun of Baldwin, who frequently posts videos of her skincare and makeup routine on TikTok. More specifically, the 25-year-old model had posted a video of herself getting ready for an event in Chicago a few hours before Gomez posted her clip.

While the Rare singer has since turned her comments off, one Twitter user has shared a screenshot of the comments that were left on Gomez’s video.

“Rolling her eyes to @rhode [Baldwin’s new skincare line] by Hailey Bieber,” one person wrote about Gomez’s face.

“Lol I know who she’s referring to,” one TikTok user wrote, referencing to Baldwin, while another said: “Wait..is she trynna to make fun of you know who.”

Another viewer accused Gomez of “tearing women down” with her video and claimed she was “getting away with bullying”.

The Only Murders In the Building star then commented on her video, aplogising to her fans and noting how she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. A screenshot of her comment has been shared on Twitter by a fan account.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

In the comments of her most recent TikTok video, fans have come to Gomez’s defence, expressing that she didn’t do anything wrong and that she shouldn’t delete her content.

“Sis, don’t ever apologise for what you post on here !!,” one wrote. “YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO POST WHAT YOU WANT!!!”

“Don’t need to delete the video,” another wrote. “People have a problem with anything and everything. There was nothing wrong with your last video.”

A third user said: “She’s finally happy, active, and genuinely sharing things with us and people are trying to make her feel bad for it? Let her be herself.”

As Gomez used to date Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, fans have previously assumed that the two women had issues with each other.

Back in 2019, when Gomez released her song Lose You To Love Me, many fans thought it was about Justin Bieber. Shortly after the song came out, Baldwin posted the song I’ll Kill You by Summer Walker, which caused people assumed that she was trying to attack Gomez. However, the model denied the accusations.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” she told Just Jared at the time. “There is no ‘response’. This is complete BS.”

Seemingly in response to the backlash, Gomez posted a video asking her fans to “please be kind to everyone”.

“I am grateful for the response the song is getting,” she said. “However I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never ever be by that.”

More recently, Gomez has spoken candidly about social media and revealed that she took a four and half year break from Instagram. While speaking to Good Morning America last month, the actor noted how spending less time on Instagram was beneficial for her mental health.

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she explained. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important...through people in my life.”