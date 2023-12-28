Selena Gomez shares sweet selfie from date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has shared a sweet glimpse into her new relationship with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on 27 December to share a snap of herself and Blanco, weeks after she confirmed that they were dating. In the photo, they were seen reflecting in a mirrored art piece and standing on a pink floor, while Gomez held up her phone to take the picture.

While posing for the camera, Blanco also had his arms wrapped around his girlfriend and his head leaning next to her neck, as Gomez smiled. One of the following photos in the “Rare” singer’s Instagram Story showed Blanco with his back turned, as he was standing in front of the art piece in the exhibit.

Gomez and the singer’s date night comes weeks after the Disney Channel alum confirmed their romance. On 4 December, celebrity news fan account PopFactions shared a post about the dating rumours, with the headline: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” Days later, Gomez went to the comments to reveal that she was in fact dating Blanco, as she wrote: “Facts”.

However, as fans in the comments of PopFaction’s post criticised the Only Murders in The Building star’s new relationship, she didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“I don’t understand,” she replied to trolls, some of who claimed that Blanco was “unworthy” of her. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

She doubled down on her appreciation for the “Eastside” singer in another comment, adding: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet. He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

(@selenagomez / Instagram)

In addition to responding to trolls at the time, Gomez also took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a silver ring, which had the letter “B” on it, seemingly in honour of Blanco.

On 15 December, she continued to publicise her relationship with a series of different Instagram photos that included Blanco. In the second snap of her post, Blanco could be seen hugging Gomez from behind, as she was sitting at a table with her friends. A later photo in the Instagram carousel showed her exchanging a kiss with her boyfriend.

Gomez and Blanco’s recent date to the art exhibit also comes after the “Wolves” singer opened up about the kind of connection she wants with her partner. Although she didn’t mention Blanco by name, she recently told Vogue México y Latinoamérica that she wants to be in a relationship with someone who has self-respect and is understanding of other people’s feelings.

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” she said during the interview, which was published on 21 December. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”