Taylor Swift and Gwyneth Paltrow react to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s engagement

Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco, with the celebrities friends expressing their excitement in response.

The Emilia Pérez star, 32, who was nominated for two Golden Globes earlier this week, started dating the songwriter, 36, one year ago.

Gomez shared the happy news with her 422 million followers on Instagram, writing “forever begins now” alongside a photo of a sparkling engagement ring.

The “Same Old Love” hitmaker was congratulated by many of her Hollywood and pop star friends in the Instagram comments.

“Yes I will be the flower girl,” wrote Taylor Swift.

Singer and model Suki Waterhouse said: “Congratulations beauty!” and Gwyneth Paltrow exclaimed: “SELENAAAAAAA”.

Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B expressed her shock, writing: “Waiiiitttt hold on,” alongside a series of gasping emojis.

Blanco himself, who Gomez first met when he wrote and produced her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness” in 2015, said: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Fans were quick to send their congratulations to the singer, who previously dated Justin Bieber, on her news: “I am so happy for her… look how beautiful they look together,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Congrats to Selena!! Beautiful ring!” another person added.

“Awwww she seems so happy, I love that! Congrats Selena!!!” added a third fan.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their engagement after one year of dating ( Getty Images )

Gomez first confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 after months of speculation. At the time, she had liked a post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction, which included the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” In the comments, Gomez wrote: “Facts.”

The couple quickly faced criticism online, with fans claiming that he was “unworthy” of Gomez. However, the “Wolves” singer didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote in response. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

open image in gallery Gomez has previously defended Blanco after fans claimed he is not good enough for her ( Getty Images )

When her company Rare Beauty was named among the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, she applauded her boyfriend for his support amid their public romance.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” she said.

“It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Gomez also gushed over her strong connection with Blanco in an interview with Vanity Fair in October.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” she explained. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”