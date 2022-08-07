Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has declared that “real stomachs are coming the f*** back” in a new body positive TikTok.

The 30-year-old singer, speaking to camera from a sunlounger wearing a patterned La’Marriette swimming costume, was responding to a voice telling her to “suck it in.”

Gomez, mouthing over the audio, replies: “I’m not sucking s*** in.”

Her bold message delighted fans, with one commenter writing under the video: “You make me feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Another user wrote: “Feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this.

A third added: “U [sic] don’t realise how much this video helps us young women! Thank you!!”

Another wrote: “Hell yea!! I absolutely love this!! No one should ever feel the need to suck it in every body is just perfect the way it is!!”

The Rare Beauty owner is no stranger to speaking candidly about body shaming and calling out some of the comments she’s received from people about her weight.

In April this year, Gomez used a TikTok story to discuss how her body has been scrutinised.

She went on to detail what food she ordered that day and how she “doesn’t care” about her weight or the judgement she’s faced regarding it.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the 29-year-old actor said. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway. ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh.”

“B****, I am perfect the way I am,” she added. “Moral of the story? Bye.”