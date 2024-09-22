Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Selena Gomez, 32, is not here to play the victim.

The Only Murders in the Building star is being applauded for comments she made at the recent Women in Film dinner.

In a clip widely circulating on Twitter/X, the actor and singer tells the table: “I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling everyone you need help, everyone you want help. That is not shameful.

“So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar,” she says, sitting next to her 11-year-old sister, Gracie. “F*** off! That’s what my life is. That’s who I am. Screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”

Gomez opened up about her health issues involving pregnancy while speaking with Vanity Fair in a September 9 article. In conversation with the outlet, Gomez admitted she won’t be able to give birth to her own babies due to her medical history.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star was diagnosed with lupus 11 years ago and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

“I unfortunately… have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” she told Vanity Fair. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Since 2023, Gomez has been romantically linked to Benny Blanco. The two went public with their relationship, sharing images of them cozying up on the couch on Instagram in December last year.

In May 2024, Blanco joined Howard Stern on his eponymous show, admitting he’s always wanted to be a father. The 36-year-old music producer also said having children was his “next goal” after marrying the “Who Said” vocalist.

Despite not being able to give birth to her own children, Gomez is sure she wants to be a mother. Now, she’s been seriously considering surrogacy and adoption.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Who Says” vocalist described both options as a “blessing.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she remarked. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”