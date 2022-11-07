Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Selena Gomez weighs in on controversy over Taylor Swift’s ‘friends in the industry’ comment

The issue involves Gomez’s kidney donor and friend Francia Raisa

Peony Hirwani
Monday 07 November 2022 07:18
Comments

Selena Gomez explains why she hasn’t been active on social media

Selena Gomez has clarified her recent comments about her friendship with Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez revealed that she struggled to make friends with people in the entertainment industry.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she said. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

After her comments went viral, some people started speculating that the “My Mind & Me” singer’s comments were a dig against her friend Francia Raisa, who once donated a kidney to her.

According to a screenshot obtained by CommentsbyCelebs, Raisa commented “Interesting” on an E! News post that highlighted Gomez’s comment about Swift being her “only friend in the industry”.

Recommended

The comment was seemingly deleted shortly after being posted.

Soon after Raisa’s comment, fans also noticed that she doesn’t follow Gomez on Instagram anymore.

Gomez weighed in on the perceived speculation in the comments section of a TikTok clip that highlighted the issue, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Francia Raisa (left) and Selena Gomez

(selenagomez/TikTok)

Raisa and Gomez have been friends since 2007 when they met during a visit to a children’s hospital.

Approximately 10 years later, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who lives with the autoimmune disease lupus.

In July this year, Raisa and Gomez took part in a TikTok challenge together.

In the video, the pair responded to “He’s a 10 but...” statements, such as “He’s a 10, but his breath stinks”.

In one take, Gomez said: “He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend.”

Recommended

Raisa responded: “I hate her too sometimes” as the pair laughed.

“Honestly, fair enough,” Gomez said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in