Selena Gomez weighs in on controversy over Taylor Swift’s ‘friends in the industry’ comment
The issue involves Gomez’s kidney donor and friend Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez explains why she hasn’t been active on social media
Selena Gomez has clarified her recent comments about her friendship with Taylor Swift.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez revealed that she struggled to make friends with people in the entertainment industry.
“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she said. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”
After her comments went viral, some people started speculating that the “My Mind & Me” singer’s comments were a dig against her friend Francia Raisa, who once donated a kidney to her.
According to a screenshot obtained by CommentsbyCelebs, Raisa commented “Interesting” on an E! News post that highlighted Gomez’s comment about Swift being her “only friend in the industry”.
The comment was seemingly deleted shortly after being posted.
Soon after Raisa’s comment, fans also noticed that she doesn’t follow Gomez on Instagram anymore.
Gomez weighed in on the perceived speculation in the comments section of a TikTok clip that highlighted the issue, writing: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”
Raisa and Gomez have been friends since 2007 when they met during a visit to a children’s hospital.
Approximately 10 years later, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who lives with the autoimmune disease lupus.
In July this year, Raisa and Gomez took part in a TikTok challenge together.
In the video, the pair responded to “He’s a 10 but...” statements, such as “He’s a 10, but his breath stinks”.
In one take, Gomez said: “He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend.”
Raisa responded: “I hate her too sometimes” as the pair laughed.
“Honestly, fair enough,” Gomez said.
