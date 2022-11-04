Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has shared a glimpse into her tight-knit circle of friends.

The singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Rolling Stone, in which she spoke about fame, turning 30 years old, and her bipolar disorder diagnosis. As she opened up about the events leading up to her 2018 diagnosis, Gomez revealed that she struggled making friends with people in the entertainment industry.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she admitted.

However, there was one close confidant that Gomez could turn to during this time. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said.

The Disney Channel alum, who turned 30 in July, also admitted that she had certain expectations for her life before reaching the birthday milestone. “I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” Gomez said. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that – couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

Gomez explained that she began to hit a “really dark” period in her early 20s, which led to moments of self-isolation and depression. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?” she shared. “I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for more than a decade, after first meeting in 2008 while Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating Nick Jonas. Gomez even appeared in Swift’s 2015 music video for “Bad Blood”.

This July, Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with Swift when the Only Murders in the Building star shared photographs from their intimate evening to Instagram. In one photo, Gomez smiled at the camera as Swift held up three fingers with one hand and created a “0” with the other to signify her friend turning 30.

In another image, Swift flashes a thumbs up while Gomez is seen laughing with a gift on her lap. “30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned the post.

The birthday festivities continued at Gomez’s birthday party, when she invited a close group of friends who have played an important role throughout her twenties. According to Rolling Stone, the guest list included Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Billie EIlish, Olivia Rodrigo, her kidney donor, Francia Raísa, and her little sister, Gracie.

“We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers,” Gomez recalled while laughing. “So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical.”