Selena Gomez leaves Instagram again after confirming Benny Blanco relationship

Selena Gomez is calling it quits with Instagram once again.

On 7 December, the “Slow Down” singer took to the social media platform to share details about her new relationship. After months of publicly discussing her single life, Gomez seemingly confirmed she was in a new relationship with Benny Blanco. The Rare Beauty founder posted a selfie of them, her head resting on the record producer’s shoulder. In a follow-up post, a studded “B” ring was pictured on her finger.

And although her newfound romance has brought her immense joy, some fans weren’t too pleased by the budding relationship. A few individuals aired their opinions on fan accounts, criticising the couple. Gomez wasn’t pleased by the responses, and commented on the fan pages to question their motives and defend her relationship.

“I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want,” she wrote. “But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

To the haters who made the argument that Blanco was “shading you years ago,” the “Who Says” singer spoke candidly. “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” she proclaimed.

At one point, Gomez assured her fans she knows “what’s best” for her. “I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know that I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint,” the singer wrote.

After one fan account accused Gomez of “trolling,” the former Disney Channel star admitted she’d had enough of social media. The account posted two photos of Gomez next to Blanco with the caption: “Idk why I feel like she is trolling us after all the comments I have read.”

Selena Gomez posts selfie with Benny Blanco to her Instagram story (@selenagomez on Instagram)

Shocked by the accusation, Gomez once again spoke up for herself in the comments section. “Never trolling. I’m leaving Insta for a while until I have work again. I just stand up for what I believe in, I have no shame in doing that,” she noted. “I love my fans more than anything in the world.”

Aside from Gomez’s Stories of her and Blanco, the makeup mogul seemingly confirmed her new relationship when she liked the 4 December post by pop culture news account PopFaction. Underneath the account’s post which read: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she wrote: “Facts.”

Selena Gomez shares picture of studded “B” ring on her Instagram story (@selenagomez on Instagram)

Additionally, the post included a clip from Gomez’s cooking special, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, where the celebrity admitted she had a crush on someone.

“I also have a crush on someone, so I’m kind of really happy,” Gomez confessed in the episode that was likely filmed a few months ago.

As Gomez’s defensive replies on Instagram came to light, PopFaction copied and pasted her replies with their own caption: “I think she’s gonna be here for a while it’s a q&a go ask her your questions.”

The Independent has contacted Gomez’s representatives for comments.