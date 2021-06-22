Selena Gomez says most of her experiences in relationships have been ‘cursed’

Selena Gomez has opened up why she feels she has been “cursed” in her past relationships, and why the word “rare” is now so important to her.

The singer reflected on her previous experiences during an interview with Vogue Australia, in response to a question about the name she chose for her makeup company, Rare Beauty.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships,” Gomez explained. “I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.

According to the 28-year-old, the word, which is the name of her last album and which she also has tattooed on her neck, means so much to her because it reminds her to feel that way about herself.

“And so that word to me - when I first heard it [used in the single Rare] with Nolan [Lambroza], one of the writers, I just said this is what I want to feel about myself,” she continued. “So it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.’”

While reflecting on the relationships in her life now, the Same Old Love singer said that her “family, and my chosen family” embody the word for her and that she feels like she’s “surrounded by real people”.

This is not the first time Gomez has reflected on her past relationships, with the singer previously discussing the “toxic” nature of first loves.

“You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time, and I think that can just be just a little toxic,” she said while discussing her single Lose You To Love Me on the Zach Sang Show in October 2019. “You have this codependency that you think is love, and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think: ‘Oh, that’s love,’ and I believed that for a long time.”

The makeup mogul, who previously dated Justin Bieber, has also previously revealed that she occasionally worries about ending up “alone forever,” but that in these moments, she reminds herself “there’s someone for everybody”.