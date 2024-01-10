Selena Gomez announces another social media break after Golden Globes gossip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has had enough... of social media.

The “Who Says” singer declared another internet hiatus following the drama from the 81st annual Golden Globes.

On 7 January, Gomez, 31, attended the annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, honouring her Hollywood colleagues and celebrating her work on Only Murders in the Building. Gomez, who was nominated for “Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series”, donned a spicy red Armani Privé high-low dress with cutouts down the middle. And to make the night even more special, her two besties were there: Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

The “Anti-Hero” singer was nominated for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and made the night shimmer in a sequin green Gucci gown. The Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, couldn’t accompany her, so she brought Keleigh instead.

Though Gomez wasn’t seated at their table, she frequented it throughout the show. At one point, the three friends were caught whispering to each other. Eagle-eyed viewers speculated that Gomez told Swift that Kylie Jenner said “no” when she asked Timothee Chalamet for a photo. But according to the “Bad Liar” singer, she was whispering about two friends who had hooked up.

A representative speaking to People noted how Gomez “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie” and how she “never even saw or spoke to them.”

To clarify what exactly she said, Gomez took to Instagram. “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she commented on E! News’s post. “Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Now, the former Disney Channel star is taking a break from all the drama online and signing off for a bit. On 9 January, she posted on her Instagram story, letting her followers know that she wouldn’t be on the app for a while.

Gomez posted a video of her new beau, Benny Blanco, with two kids. “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” her on-screen caption read.

Gomez’s social media farewell was a short video of her beau Benny Blanco (Selena Gomez on Instagram)

A timeline for her absence wasn’t given, but this isn’t the first time Gomez has taken a social media break.

In April 2022, the artist admitted she hadn’t been on Instagram in four and a half years, which is ironic given her status as one of the most followed celebrities on the platform (429 million followers).

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said in 2022 about her internet break. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important... through people in my life.”