Selena Gomez has finally revealed what she and Taylor Swift were talking about at the 2024 Golden Globes, amid speculation that the pair were gossiping about rumoured couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to make the clarification about her and Swift’s viral chat. During Sunday’s awards show, Swift was seen gasping in response to a comment from Gomez, although it was unclear what the “Wolves” singer had said at the time. After that, fans on social media believed that her remark was about Chalamet and Jenner, who shared a romantic date night during the Golden Globes.

Now, Gomez has addressed the speculation in the comments of an E! News Instagram post, which included the headline: “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here’s the Truth.”

According to the Only Murders in the Building star, her and Swift’s actual conversation had nothing to do with Chalamet and Jenner. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gomez’s clarification comes after she appeared to utter the word “no” to Swift and her friend, Keleigh Teller, during their conversation at the Golden Globes. As Gomez was seen leaning towards her friend, the “Shake It Off” singer then let out a shocked gasp.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user speculated that the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly told Gomez that she was not allowed to take a photo with the Wonka actor. “I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” one fan wrote. In another video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Teller can be heard exclaiming, “With Timothée?,” as Gomez nodded in response. This prompted fans to further speculate that the viral conversation was about Chalamet and Jenner.

Following the event, Chalamet shut down rumours of a feud between Gomez and Jenner, while he was spotted by paparazzi on 8 January in Los Angeles, California. When a TMZ reporter asked him whether he was “cool” with Gomez, who he co-starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, he simply responded: “Yeah, of course.”

When asked whether there was any “beef” between Jenner and Gomez, the Little Women star also told TMZ: “No.”

In addition, a source told People on 8 January that Gomez was “absolutely not” gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet at the Golden Globes. The source claimed that the singer “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie” during the conversation, but Gomez also “never even saw or spoke to” the rumoured couple during the event.

Back in February 2023, fans first speculated that Gomez and Jenner were feuding after the reality star allegedly mocked the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s eyebrows. At the time, Gomez posted a video about how she “laminated” her eyebrows too much. Jenner later posted a selfie with the text, “That was an accident?”, placed over her eyebrows.

However, Jenner didn’t hesitate to shut down the rumours with a comment on a viral TikTok post: “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Gomez then stepped in and wrote: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”