The 2024 Golden Globes have officially crowned its winners, but there was one moment between best friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift that fans can’t seem to stop talking about.

The awards ceremony, which celebrated the best of both film and television, was broadcast live on Sunday (7 January) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. In attendance were Selena Gomez, who was nominated for her role in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and Taylor Swift, whose Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie earned a nod for cinematic and box office achievement.

During the event, several audience cameras captured the moment the Disney Channel alum came up behind her longtime pal and surprised her with a hug. However, it appeared that Gomez proceeded to tell the “Shake It Off” singer and her friend, Keleigh Teller, some juicy gossip. Now, fans have shared their wild theories as to what the celebrities could’ve possibly talked about.

In the clip, Gomez crouched down towards Swift and Teller, who were sitting at a table together. The “Wolves” singer appeared to shake her head and utter the word, “No”, to which Swift let out a shocked gasp. While it’s unclear exactly what Gomez was saying, some people on social media believe that it was about rumoured couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who shared a romantic date night during the Golden Globes.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user speculated that the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly told Gomez that she was not allowed to take a photo with the Wonka actor. “I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” one fan account posted on X.

In another video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Teller can be heard exclaiming, “With Timothée?,” as Gomez nodded in response - leading fans to further speculate their conversation was about the couple.

Although the fan theory was purely speculative, it didn’t take long to catch on - with one post about the video receiving more than 35m views. Despite the viral post, some users poked fun at Gomez and Swift’s interaction by sharing amusing theories of their own.

“Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacock,” one person wrote on X.

Others simply expressed their love over Gomez and Swift’s longtime friendship. “Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some s*** with Taylor. She’s so me. Love them,” another fan said.

Following the speculation, a source told People that Gomez was “absolutely not” gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet at the awards show. Not only did the source claim that she “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” but the insider also stressed that the Rare Beauty founder “never even saw or spoke to them” during the event.

Back in early 2023, Gomez and Jenner became the subject of a rumoured feud when fans speculated that Jenner had posted an Instagram Story mocking the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s eyebrows. The rumours of an alleged feud came amid renewed interest in Gomez’s relationship with Jenner’s close friend Hailey Bieber, who is married to the Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In February last year, Gomez posted a video to her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she had her eyebrows “laminated” and they turned out more dramatic than expected. Jenner then posted a selfie with the text, “That was an accident?”, placed over her eyebrows.

However, the Kardashians star shut down the rumours by commenting on a viral TikTok post: “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez then wrote: “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

In 2019, the “Single Soon” singer starred alongside Chalamet in director Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, where the actors played romantic interests. As for his relationship with Jenner, the pair engaged in several public displays of affection while attending the 81st annual Golden Globes. At one point, cameras captured Jenner fiddling with the diamond choker worn by Chalamet, before she leaned in to kiss the actor.

The event marked Jenner and Chalamet’s third public appearance together since they began dating in April 2023. In September 2023, they confirmed their relationship when they attended a Beyoncé concert, where they were captured kissing and hugging. Later that month, they also engaged in PDA during an outing at the US Open.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Gomez, Swift, Jenner, and Chalamet for comment.