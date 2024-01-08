Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoy date night at Golden Globes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are enjoying a date night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Sunday 7 January, the celebrity couple attended the 81st annual Golden Globes, where they engaged in public displays of affection while sitting in the star-studded ballroom.

For the occasion, the Wonka star opted for a black suit with a bedazzled black sequin jacket, which he wore over a slightly open black button-down shirt. Jenner, who has been romantically linked to Chalamet since April 2023, and who chose to join her partner inside rather than on the red carpet, chose a sheer black lace gown for the awards show.

During the ceremony, the camera panned to the couple several times, with viewers capturing the pair kissing and looking happy together.

At one point during the night, the cameras captured Jenner fiddling with the diamond choker worn by Chalamet, before she leaned in to kiss the actor.

On social media, the displays of PDA were met with joy from fans of the couple, with many happy to see the latest confirmation of their relationship.

“Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are definitely in love,” one person tweeted, while another viewer said: “How could you say that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren’t in love?”

“This was cute to be honest, I feel like she can be her true self with him idk why!” someone else wrote of the couple’s affectionate touches.

This is not the first time Jenner and Chalamet have publicly displayed their affection for one another. In September 2023, they confirmed their relationship when they attended a Beyoncé concert, where they were captured kissing and hugging. Later that month, they also engaged in PDA during an outing at the US Open.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars here. Follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes here.