Taylor Swift appeared stunned as her friend and fellow celebrity Selena Gomez shared what appeared to be some rather shocking news at the 2024 Golden Globes.

In a viral clip from the awards ceremony hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (7 January), the pair, along with Keyleigh Sperry can be seen huddled over at Swift's table and involved in an exchange that left them wide-eyed and open-mouthed.

Many fans say the exchange was about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet who were in attendance, with amateur lip readers suggesting Gomez said: "I asked for a picture with him and she said no."

Another angle of the conversation shows Sperry seemingly mouthing "With Timothée?"