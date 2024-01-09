Timothée Chalamet denies rumours of a feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Timothee Chalamet has addressed rumours of a feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner.

The Wonka actor, 28, was spotted by paparazzi on 8 January in Los Angeles, California, where he was asked by a TMZ reporter about the alleged rift between his rumoured girlfriend and the Rare Beauty founder.

When asked whether he was “cool” with Gomez, with who he co-starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, Chalamet responded: “Yeah, of course.” As for whether there was any “beef” between Jenner and Gomez, the Little Women actor - who was dressed in a black hoodie and baseball cap - simply told TMZ: “No.”

The line of questioning comes after the Only Murders in the Building star was caught gossiping with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the 2024 Golden Globes. During the event, several audience cameras captured the moment Gomez told the “Shake It Off” singer and Teller, who were sitting at the same table, some juicy gossip.

Gomez appeared to utter the word, “No,” to which Swift then let out a shocked gasp. In another video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Teller could be heard exclaiming, “With Timothée?”. While it’s unclear exactly what the group was saying, some people on social media believed that it was about Chalamet and Jenner, who shared a romantic date night during the Golden Globes.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user speculated that the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly told Gomez that she was not allowed to take a photo with Chalamet. “I asked for a picture with him and she said no,” one fan account said. Others simply expressed their love of Gomez and Swift’s longtime friendship, with one fan writing: “Oh I just know Selena Gomez was talking some s*** with Taylor. She’s so me. Love them.”

Following the speculation, a source told People that Gomez was “absolutely not” gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet at the awards show. Not only did the source claim she “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” but the insider also stressed that she “never even saw or spoke to them” during the event.

Representatives for Gomez, Swift, Jenner, and Chalamet have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

The Dune actor and the reality TV star made their third public appearance at the 81st annual Golden Globes on Sunday night. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since April 2023, engaged in several public displays of affection - with cameras capturing Jenner fiddling with Chalamet’s diamond choker, before she leaned in to kiss the actor.

In September 2023, Jenner and Chalamet confirmed their relationship when they attended a Beyoncé concert together, where they were captured kissing and hugging. Later that month, they also engaged in PDA during an outing at the US Open.