Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Williams says she prioritises taking time for herself

Saman Javed
Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:14
Comments
Serena Williams announces imminent retirement and says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.

The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.

In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.

“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was something I’ve always done.”

Recommended

Williams said this has become increasingly important to her as she has realised the importance of putting her mental health first.

“I have serious boundaries and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries with time,” she said.

She explained: “For me, it’s so important to make sure that every day I have a period of, like...it’s so bad, because I really don’t do anything for me, I’m terrible at that.

“And I’ve said it time and time again, I’m working on it. But more or less, at least prioritising what I need to do. And then when I’m turned off, I’m turned off.”

In a personal essay for Vogue, published earlier this month, Williams revealed that she is “evolving away from tennis” to focus on growing her family.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said the decision had not been easy to come to terms with, and that she had struggled to even speak about it with her parents or her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Recommended

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” Williams said.

“I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in