Server sparks debate after saying she wants to ‘water down’ children’s sugary drinks

A server has sparked a debate after saying that she has an “urge” to water down children’s sugary drinks.

In a TikTok video post on January 24, @abbylacyy, Abby, is standing in front of what seems to be a soda machine and filling up a cup.

While it’s unclear which restaurant she works at, Abby expresses in the clip how if kids order sugary drinks, she wants to water them down.

“The feminine urge to water down every single kids lemonade or doa because it’s absolutely repulsive how much sugar these parents let their kids drink,” the text over the video reads.

She noted in the caption how parents are the ones who order these drinks for their kids.

“‘And she’ll have a coke,’’” the caption reads. “Ma’am its EIGHT p.m. and she’s SEVEN.”

This clip has over 838,200 views so far, with many TikTok users in the comments claiming that the server should let the parents decide what their kids drink.

“Orrrrr hear me out!! u could jus do ur job and not mess w how other ppl are choosing to parent,” one comment reads.

“Wow…maybe you should let parents parent their own kids,” another viewer said. “Not your place to do that.”

Other viewers said that they were parents and that when their kids have sugar drinks, it’s done in moderation.

“Except that’s the only time my kids got sugary drinks,” one TikTok user explained. “So once a month, then it was treat and treats are okay. Stop judging parents.”

Some people noted that some kids could be type 1 diabetic, so they need the drinks to help raise their blood sugar. In response to this point, Abby said that this case was “the only expectation” to give kids sugary drinks.

Many parents and former servers agreed with Abby and encouraged her to water down these drinks.

“YES. One lady gave her 1 yr old coke soda,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “Lol I did this when I was a server, but typically after a 2nd refill.”

“As a mom, please do!” one parent wrote. “I usually get one kid a water and one a lemonade then mix them back and forth.”

The Independent has reached out to Abby for a comment.