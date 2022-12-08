Seth Rogen pokes fun at Kim Kardashian for missing Women in Entertainment event

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Rogen made fun of Kim Kardashian for missing The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast where she was scheduled to be a presenter.

At the star-studded gala this week, the 40-year-old comedian took the stage to present the Sherry Lansing Leadership award to Charlize Theron. During his speech, he briefly roasted Kardashian after she skipped out on the awards ceremony.

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” he told the audience, via Page Six.

Rogen then joked about how the reality star didn’t have a valid reason for missing out on the event.

“I have seen every episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I know she is not doing something more important than this,” he said. “I’ve seen 100,000 hours of her.”

The Freaks and Geeks star continued with the roast, explaining: “She’s never done something more important than this. This would be the climax of the show.”

He concluded the bit by saying the Skims founder’s could have a busy schedule at the moment.

“What is she doing? I don’t know,” Rogen said. “She’s honestly… she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the reason Kardashian missed the awards ceremony was due to a scheduling conflict.

“The wrong event date was given to Kim’s team several weeks ago. The error was realised only on Monday, and unfortunately her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment,” the source said. “She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend.”

The source also claimed that the Skkn by Kim founder “never cancels” on events.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Mad Max: Fury Road star praised Theron and recalled how nervous he felt when they first started working together on their movie, Long Shot.

“[I was] incredibly intimidated to work with her, not just because of how talented she is,” he said. “I was literally physically intimidated to be around her, because she murders people in every movie she does.”

He also joked that even though their “movie bombed”, they still “stayed friends”.

“I’m so glad we get to keep hanging out because Charlize is fun. She is a fun person to hang out with, maybe too fun at times,” Rogen added.

The Women in Entertainment event coincided with THR’s 2022 list of top 100 women in entertainment. Along with Kardashian, many famous faces were featured on this list, including Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.