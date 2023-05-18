Man turns 98 after spending his whole life working seven days a week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chicago based man has recently celebrated his 98th birthday, as he’s continued to spend his life working seven days a week.

Joe Grier, who turned 98 on 9 May, recently spoke Fox 32 Chicago about his ongoing work ethic, as he’s believed to be one of the oldest full-time employees in the country.

As noted by the publication, Grier works for Victory, which is a manufacturing company based in Chicago. At the job, he makes the moulds for different trophies and awards.

While celebrating his milestone birthday at work, he explained what the main thing is that keeps him coming in everyday.

“It makes me feel good,” Grier said about working. “I’m able to associate myself with things that I’ve associated myself with for so long. It’s a habit.”

He also expressed how his secret to a long life is “controlling [his] own thinking”, before sharing the positive perspective that he has on everyday problems that he’s faced.

“It’s how you look at them and how you deal with them and then, they’re no longer a problem,” he explained.

Grier emphasised that positivity is a major reason he can able to laug “a lot” and said that laughing is a very “easy” thing for him to do.

The craftsman acknowledged that daily attitude may have to do with his age, adding: “Perhaps it’s because of my long years of living and the things that I’ve experienced, most things are funny.”

Eric Priceman, who is the president of Victory, went on to praise his 98-year-old employee for supporting his team at the company and being a “mentor” to them.

“He’s just somebody who has been here for so long, who teaches us everything, who has taught us everything,” Priceman explained.

However, this isn’t the first time that Grier has spoken out about his work ethic. During an interview with Fox 32 in July 2020, he opened up about working seven days a week during the pandemic and joked that this was “quite enough” time for him.

The publication noted that throughout the pandemic, he still continued going to the Victory’s factory to train new co-workers. He’s also been working at the company since some of the machinery has gone through multiple upgrades.

Grier explained that because he’s been working for so long, he doesn’t necessarily feel all that nervous when different problems arise.

“Whatever comes up, I’ve already been through it,” he said. “So, I have no surprises. In other words, I’ve said: ‘Whatever comes next, bring it on. What’s next?’”

He also pointed out what one of his life goals is, while still in his nineties. “To help as many people as I can, not just on an industrial level, but on a personal level,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Victory for comment.