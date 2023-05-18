Make your business more efficient with these smart solutions

From keeping your company safe from fire or cyber-attacks to managing your employees’ salaries effectively, here are 10 ways to give your business a boost.

Keep your business safe in an unstable economic climate

(JS LLP)

If you’re in need of a skilful accountant to help you navigate today’s financial challenges, the team at JS Accountants & Business Advisors can help. Expert business and tax advisors will approach your case with personality and drive, offering a course of action that’s specific to your needs. With challenges such as inflation and interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis, and the Russia-Ukraine war putting companies at risk, now is the time to be proactive and safeguard your business.

With more than 100 years of experience when it comes to advising clients through uncertain times, JS can help with anything from financial forecasting and budgeting to reducing your tax bill. Some of the services the firm provides include audit, accounts and tax compliance, business advisory, tax advisory and wills, trust and probate.

Book a free consultation at Jacksonstephen.co.uk

Secure the leading fire safety products for your business

(Adexon Fire & Smoke)

Fire safety should be a top priority for both individuals and businesses. Adexon Fire & Smoke is part of the Cubex group and it specialises in manufacturing fire and smoke curtains – designed to prevent the spread of fire and smoke respectively. Since 2005, Adexon has focused on improving fire safety for everyone, taking on prestigious projects like 100 Bishopsgate and St. James’ Market, which allow it to invest in product development and production automation.

The company’s core products include a “bolt-free” fabric retention design that reduces tearing and snagging issues, smoke control systems with fire-resistant components, and highly automated production processes. Adexon is also conducting research on whether third-party certification is essential when it comes to fire safety, or whether it’s possible to take the manufacturer at their word. Need a comprehensive fire curtain survey or want to install a new fire or smoke curtain?

Contact Adexon at Adexon-uk.com

Protect your company from security risks

(OALO Security)

Are you worried your business’s data is at risk of being hacked? UK-based company OALO Security offers comprehensive penetration testing services for websites, networks and applications to ensure the highest level of security. The company’s small but experienced team of InfoSec specialists follow relevant guidelines such as OWASP top 10 and NCSC for a streamlined testing process that meets individual testing requirements. The testing involves website penetration tests, a type of testing focused on identifying security risks in web applications.

It also includes infrastructure and external network penetration tests, focused on identifying security risks in public-facing systems, and mobile application penetration testing, which identifies security risks in mobile applications. Finally, OALO security’s automated testing uses automated tools to identify and prioritise security risks in your business’s infrastructure and website.

Find out more at Oalosecurity.com

Boost your reputation with a prestigious business award

(Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2023)

Brand recognition comes with hard work and years of experience, and having an award to your name could go a long way when it comes to enhancing your business’s credibility and attracting more clients. The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards 2023 is now open for entries, featuring an extensive catalogue of 18 categories suitable for entrepreneurs and businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Winning one of these prestigious UK business awards could keep your employees motivated, while growing your reputation and credibility among your peers in the industry and helping secure vital funding for expansions and future plans. Be in with a chance to stand out from the crowd and gain the edge over competitors by entering now.

Find out more at Britishbusinessexcellenceawards.co.uk

Get to know your third-party business partner

(Xapien)

Described as “the ChatGPT* of Due Diligence,” Xapien’s SaaS platform is transforming how the world deals with third parties. It enables anyone to know who they’re in business with, a capability available only to organisations with significant resources – until now. Founded by technology experts with decades of experience in deep technology, intelligence and financial crime, Xapien uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and natural language-processing technologies to emulate the complex process of human-led research.

This technology can deliver an executive-level report on any person or organisation, anywhere in the world, in minutes. All you need to do is enter the name of your subject and press “Go”. In a world awash with messy, fragmented information, Xapien is a simple-to use online platform ultimately helping the world to do better business.

*ChatGPT is an advanced chatbot trained to follow an instruction and provide a detailed response.

Find out more at Xapien.com

Retrieve the money you’re owed from excessive energy broker fees

(Apex Litigation Group)

UK businesses using an energy broker in the last 20 years may be eligible for a claim due to excessive hidden commissions and fees. Ofgem’s estimation is that up to two-thirds of all UK businesses, regardless of size or type, are eligible. A number of businesses have managed to secure significant compensation pay-outs – in one case, energy broker fees made up 50 per cent of the total cost of the energy deal.

With UK businesses spending a total of about £25bn to cover their energy bills every year, it’s important to make sure you’re paying the correct amount. Apex Litigation Group can help you retrieve the money you’re owed on a no-win, no-fee structure. The company works with reputable litigation funders and solicitors, offering a free analysis of your energy contracts to determine if you have a claim, providing a transparent, ethical service that holds energy suppliers accountable.

Find out more at Apexlitigation.co.uk

Take the hassle out of debt collection

(Access Credit Management Ltd)

Recovering outstanding debt can be a hugely stressful process for all involved. Business relationships can be threatened by non-payment of invoices, but Access Credit Management can help take the sting out of it. It offers more than 23 years of experience in dealing with slow-paying debtors, having secured a reputation for securing and recovering outstanding commercial debt from around the world.

Access Credit Management understands the importance of cash flow within a company and is fully equipped to help with each type of business need. This could include assistance with developing or revising company credit policy and procedures, a full sales ledger cleanse or even a helping hand with one or two selective overdue accounts. Whatever your credit management requirements, see how Access Credit Management Ltd can help you today and get in touch.

Find out more at Accesscm.co.uk

Streamline your business’s financial processes using a single banking hub

(Bank Clarity)

Online banking interfaces struggle to accommodate the nuanced requirements of corporate clients’ business processes. Most large, international corporates are “multi-banked”, but this further complicates issues around visibility of payments and banking activities, user management, audit and governance. Implementation of a global banking hub allows you to throw away the “dongles”, providing a single interface for all transactional and treasury activity for firms that manage multi-party, multi-banked, cross-border financial transactions.

Offering a secure, tailored solution for workflows and user management, banking hubs such as BankClarity allow you to integrate with banks and your accounting systems to achieve incredible efficiencies and remove errors from your business processes.

The BankClarity banking hub is trusted by some of the world’s most complex and heavily regulated global institutions.

Bank Clarity is not a bank, nor does it provide banking services.

Find out more at Bankclarity.com

Get help managing employees’ salaries and reward practices

(Paydata)

In a competitive labour market, with ongoing cost-of-living pressures, employers need to keep their employees motivated with meaningful pay, while managing their business’s rising costs – which can be a bit of a balancing act. Reward management consultancy Paydata is here to help. Committed to making lives better at work, for the past 25 years the company has been using its expertise, insights and tools to support employers and HR professionals in making informed decisions when it comes to managing salaries and reward practices within the business.

Paydata’s pay and benefits benchmarking service provides up-to-date market intelligence on pay and reward packages, on a regional, role-by-role and sector level, including executive positions. The team can also advise on top-level pay budgets and market practice around employee benefits.

Learn more at Paydata.co.uk

Order a sophisticated, bespoke lift for your office

(Cibes Lift UK )

If you’re planning to revamp your office with a new, stylish lift, Cibes Lift UK could be the perfect choice. A subsidiary of global lifts manufacturer and installer Cibes Lift Group, the company has been creating platform lifts for public spaces and homes for nearly eight decades. Manufactured with metal and wood finishes, the Cibes Air Home Lift model uses Scandinavian design and technology to blend seamlessly with your space.

With nearly 300 colour options, a range of design concepts and finish combinations, and a variety of platform sizes to choose from, this lift can be customised to suit your property and style. It’s also wheelchair-accessible (depending on the chosen dimensions) and can be installed in as little as two to three days.

Visit Cibeslift.com now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.