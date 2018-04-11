A bizarre sex-doll brothel has opened in Germany.

Bordoll, as it’s named, is located on an aptly scarlet-lit street in Dortmund and is run by a 29-year-old woman called Evelyn Schwarz.

It currently houses 11 silicon dolls and rents them out for €80 (£71) an hour.

Each 30kg doll has its own name and is aesthetically unique; Schwarz reportedly imported them from Asia, costing her £1,786 each.According to Bordoll’s website, the dolls are “extremely high quality”.

“The ladies are real dream women,” the website reads, claiming that the dolls are “always willing” and “uncomplicated."

As if promoting non-consensual sex with a plastic sex worker wasn’t unusual enough, the site also lists the “possible service” options that are “passed passively” by the doll.

The 11 dolls are categorised as “real,” “skinny,” “fantasy,” or “anime” and are listed on the site alongside their full specifications – from the colour of the hair to the size of their body parts.

Customers are also encouraged to bring outfits to dress their dolls in.

Schwarz explained that the brothel is very popular, with the dolls booked around 12 times each day to men of every age from all over the country.

She also claims that 70 per cent of her customers return for a second visit, the Mail Online reports, and that these visitors often have "tolerant" wives, who wait outside in the car whilst their husbands have sex with the silicon dolls.

Schwarz recently had to replace “Anna,” one of the brothel’s most popular dolls, after one customer broke it.

Although Schwarz's passive sex dolls differ drastically from sex robots, which can actually move, speak and respond to touch, the ethics of engaging with either one of the two are arguably fairly similar.

According to David Levy, author of Love and Sex With Robots, sex robots can bring about a number of positive benefits, such as aiding the loneliness of single people who cannot make a relationship work.

"I see nothing wrong from an ethical point of view of having sexual relationships with robots," he told Time.

His beliefs were also supported by a recent report conducted by the Foundation for Responsible Robotics, which claimed that the robots could bring a "revolution" in sex and help those who struggle with real-life intimacy.