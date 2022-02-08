Women are calling out ‘sexist’ male podcast hosts with viral TikTok trend

Women are using the #menwithpodcasts hashtag to critique all the ways “sexist”podcast hosts talk about women.

The viral trend, which is calling out the men, who among other offenses, refer to women as “females” and brag about living the “alpha-male” lifestyle, started when one TikToker used the filter “Bearded Cutie,” which superimposes some stubble, thick eyebrows, and a septum nose ring onto a user’s face.

For Elsa Lakew, who goes by @sadimmigrantkid on TikTok, the male version of herself seriously humbled her - until she realised that the filter reminded her of a very specific internet trope.

“If I looked like this, I would start a podcast,” she said in the video. She then seamlessly transitioned into her new male podcaster persona: “You know what women don’t be doing?”

The TikTok was viewed more than 15m times, inspiring other women to call out sexist podcast behaviours.

TikTok creator Hayley Hirsch duetted Lakew’s video with her own take on the trend, with her video featuring a man who uses the backings of “science” to inform his misogynistic takes on women: “The evolutionary reason why women’t aren’t funny - and look, I’m a science guy, right? I’m a data guy. I love Excel spreadsheets, earth, air, wind, fire, crypto…”

According to Lakew, she was inspired to make the original video after seeing multiple viral TikToks of men “doling off really misogynistic, fatphobic takes on women,” she told Insider.

Rather than trying to fight their sexist logic, Lakew said she simply mirrored their behaviour to show how ridiculous these statements are.

The “men with podcasts” trend didn’t just appear out of thin air; there’s a staggering amount of podcasters who actually talk this way.

In January, the Fresh and Fit podcast hosts Myron Gains and Walter Weekes were criticised on social media for their past treatment of women, and more specifically, for their anti-Black comments about “dating preferences.”

The hosts also came under fire for claiming women were not “special,” prompting Instagram influencer Brittany Renner to call out the hosts directly, with Spotify’s Twitter account even joining in on the conversation.

The male hosts of a new podcast called The No Filter Podcast also recently sparked backlash after claiming that they would end their relationships if their significant others “let [themselves] go” after giving birth.

On TikTok, the new trend has been met with praise from viewers, with one person telling Lakew: “You’ve started the greatest trend to ever trend. Thank you.”