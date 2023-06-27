Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has revealed that she learned her ex Gerard Piqué had “betrayed” her while her father was being hospitalised in the intensive care unit.

In a new interview with People en Español, the 46-year-old singer reflected on the period in June 2022 when she announced her breakup from Piqué after more than a decade of dating. Prior to their split, the pair welcomed two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

Speaking to the publication, Shakira revealed that her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was visiting her in Barcelona in the wake of her breakup when he suffered a bad fall.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she recalled. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once.”

As she reflected on her highly publicised breakup, Shakira continued: “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

According to Shakira, the emotional period was extremely hard for her, as she was afraid of losing her father and feared she “wasn’t going to survive” the challenges.

“The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much,” she said.

According to Shakira, her father is now in the midst of recovery, which she said has been “very hard and slow”. However, she also noted that he’s a “wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength”.

In June 2022, a representative for the singer confirmed that she and Piqué had split. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the singer’s statement said.

Months later, rumours circulated that Piqué had cheated on Shakira, after he was spotted with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in August 2022. In January, reports claimed Shakira had found out about the alleged infidelity through a jar of strawberry jam, with the theory stemming from an August 2022 music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Te Felicito”.

Throughout this last year, Shakira has been open about how she’s been prioritising herself and her children since her breakup from the former football star. During an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo on 28 February, she explained how she’s had a change in a personal perspective, as she confessed that she once believed that a woman needed a man to complete herself.

“I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” she admitted. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own. When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you’re learning to recognise your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

Meanwhile, Piqué broke his silence about his ex in March, only two months after he went Instagram official with Marti. During an interview with Spanish El Pais, he said that he hadn’t spoken publicly about the split when it was announced for the sake of his family. “Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father,” he said.

Elsewhere in her interview with People en Español, Shakira reflected on her parents’ marriage, which she referred to as a “dream that didn’t come true” for her.

“My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night,” the “Waka Waka” singer said. “They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”